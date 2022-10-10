ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow-pitch softball teams enter final week of WPISL regular season

By Michael Love
Valley News Dispatch
 3 days ago
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

Bethel Park, Baldwin, Mt. Lebanon, Shaler, Penn-Trafford and North Hills each recorded doubleheader sweeps in game play from last Wednesday to Sunday as teams jockey for position in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League.

The regular season is to conclude Sunday with seven scheduled doubleheaders.

As of Monday, one doubleheader — Plum and Peters Township — has yet to be rescheduled.

A point system is in place — two points for a win and one point for a game played — in determining the pairings for the playoffs, which are tentatively scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 22.

West Allegheny (9-3) is in first place with 30 points, followed by Montour (8-4, 28 points), Hempfield (7-5, 26 points) and North Hills (7-5, 28 points).

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Game results

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Penn-Trafford 22, Plum 6

Penn-Trafford 6, Plum 5

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bethel Park 15, Baldwin 9

Saturday, Oct. 8

Hempfield 11, West Allegheny 9

West Allegheny 13, Hempfield 3

Sunday, Oct. 9

West Allegheny 13, Peters Township 6

Peters Township 14, West Allegheny 11

Bethel Park 12, Penn-Trafford 2

Bethel Park 14, Penn-Trafford 3

Baldwin 15, Hempfield 12

Baldwin 15, Hempfield 5

Montour 15, North Allegheny 9

North Allegheny 21, Montour 4

North Hills 25, Seneca Valley 4

North Hills 18, Seneca Valley 3

Shaler 36, Plum 2

Shaler 21, Plum 11

Mt. Lebanon 11, Ellwood City 0

Mt. Lebanon 21, Ellwood City 0

League Standings – Through Sunday, Oct. 9

West Allegheny, 9-3, 30 points

Shaler, 9-1, 28

Montour, 8-4, 28

Hempfield, 7-5, 26

North Hills, 7-5, 26

Mt. Lebanon, 7-3, 24

North Allegheny, 7-3, 24

Baldwin, 6-4, 22

Penn-Trafford, 5-7, 22

Bethel Park, 6-2, 20

Peters Township, 3-7, 16

Plum, 2-8, 14

Ellwood City, 0-12, 12

Seneca Valley, 0-12, 12

Schedule

(Subject to change as games are rescheduled)

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Shaler at Bethel Park (DH), 7 and 9 p.m., Bethel Park High School, Lower Field

Thursday, Oct. 13

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 8 p.m., Baldwin Municipal Field

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 2 and 4 p.m., Marshall Middle School

Sunday, Oct. 16

Seneca Valley at Ellwood City (DH), 10 a.m. and Noon, T Time Field, Ellwood City

West Allegheny at Shaler (DH), 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Hilltop Field, Shaler High School

Baldwin at Peters Township (DH), Noon and 2 p.m., Peterswood Park, Field No. 10

Bethel Park at Plum (DH), 1 and 3 p.m., Plum Borough Fields

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford (DH), 2 and 4 p.m., Penn Township Municipal Park

Hempfield at Montour (DH), 3 and 5 p.m., Fairhaven Park, Kennedy Township

North Hills at Mt, Lebanon (DH), 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Mt. Lebanon Middle Field

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Middle Field, 8:30 p.m.

