NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle

Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
Mark Zuckerberg Said He Missed a Giant Shift in Social Networking

People are increasingly using their social networking "feeds" to discover compelling content as opposed to viewing the media shared by the friends that they follow. Zuckerberg referred to TikTok as "very effective competitor." It's important for Meta to develop AI that can recommend a range of content including photos and...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
