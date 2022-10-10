ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tony Dungy Rips Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Against Falcons

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a pivotal third down, but the subsequent penalty allowed Tampa Bay to run out the clock.

The Falcons were down by six points with three minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers when Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on a pivotal third down. The big play, however, didn’t count because of a controversial roughing the passer penalty. Because of the flag, Tampa Bay’s drive stayed alive and Brady was able to run out the clock for a 21-15 win.

Football fans everywhere reacted strongly to the controversial call , including former NFL coach and Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.

“The roughing the passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett Vs Bucs Tom Brady came at a key moment in the 4th quarter,” Dungy posted on Twitter. “It was a terrible call. They have to protect all players, including the QBs. But Jarrett did nothing wrong. I believe this call was an over reaction to Tua last week.”

Dungy is referring to when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground, similarly to Brady, and was carted off the field and taken to a hospital with a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Bengals.

Comments

Jerry C
4d ago

Dungy is absolutely correct but tommy always gets special treatment by the referees! Then when he loses fair and square he cries foul and pouts!

Reginald Meredith
4d ago

The same thing happen with the Chiefs vs Bucs in a playoff game . The Chiefs intercept the and the win but a flag was thrown for off side. They like to help Brady every chance they get.

Kevin Mcgaw
4d ago

I've been watching the NFL for 57 years and that's one of the worst calls I've ever seen. I must've sat in front of the TV for the rest of the games trying to think of a worst call that I've seen. Ridiculous!!!

