Catch the fun in Des Moines
Director of Creative and Communications for Catch Des Moines Ben Handfelt shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ arrested over alleged false reports to DHS about ex-business partner’s family
ANKENY, Iowa – A well-known Ankeny activist who protested mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and even filed a lawsuit against the Ankeny School District over the matter has been arrested on charges she made false claims of abuse to DHS about a former business partner’s family. Kimberly...
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to MercyOne’s IT security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after its information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into...
Another business plans to join Des Moines’ golf entertainment boom
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rush to capture Des Moines’ untapped golf entertainment market now has one more player joining the game. However, some golfers wonder if there is enough demand to sustain all of the future “golf-ertainment” destinations. The Business Record reports X-Golf, an...
Iowans for Ukrainians holding Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans for Ukrainians is holding a Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine. They hope to raise $20,000 at the gala. The group started raising money for Ukraine back in the spring with bake sales. Over the course of three bake sales, they raised $25,000. Now Iowans for Ukrainians is officially registered as a 501(c)(3) charity.
Guilty plea for man who lied about dumping body in West Des Moines pond
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who claimed he dumped a body in the pond near the West Des Moines Library has taken a guilty plea. Search crews explored the pond behind the library for hours, using sonar equipment, but found no evidence of a body in the water. They also investigated a second location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
DMPS introduces software that detects when student has mental crisis
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mental health needs of adults and children alike were highlighted during the initial isolation period of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the age group of 10-24. And at least one in five students across the country has seriously considered the act.
Midwives provide more than pregnancy care
Midwives are known for delivering babies, but they are an important part of women’s health care in many other ways. UnityPoint Health Certified Nurse Midwife Susan Hernandez shares the importance of getting a mammogram. To find out more about the Des Moines Midwife Services offered through UnityPoint Health, give...
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
‘Ride with Greg’ raising hopes, money for injured Ankeny teacher
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny High School teacher is still in the hospital, a week and a half after a cycling accident. Since news first broke of his crash, his community is rallying behind him. Greg Lage was riding his bike home after bartending on Saturday morning when he...
Iowa pharmacies can give out naloxone for free
ADEL, Iowa — With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel has made it a priority to distribute naloxone, often referred to by its...
Manifesting your dream job
Des Moines Native Michael Mackie got national attention for his search of a dream job. He has advice to manifest your dream job, along with a festive pumpkin patch he recently visited as a travel writer. Learn more on his blog.
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
2 popular Saylorville Lake campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year. The campgrounds are in need of new infrastructure. This is the first time they are undergoing major projects since the parks opened. Dayne Magneson, the Saylorville Lake...
1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
Get ideas to refresh doors and windows
Fall is a great time for a refresh and even look ahead to the next season. Renewal by Andersen of Des Moines Marketing Manager Meghan Middleton shares what you’ll find at their upcoming Open House. Call (515) 446-9415 to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in...
No foul play found in Iowa State student’s death
AMES, Iowa — Police say the death of an Iowa State University student who died from falling from her apartment balcony was not a victim of foul play. Twenty-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her balcony to the balcony of the apartment the story below back in August.
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
Southside apartment shooting victim has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.
Barbell club helps teen girls in and out of weight room
The weight room can be intimidating, but the Barbell Club is helping high school girls raise the bar in and out of it. Abbie Mork, the Co-Founder and President of Raise the Bar Initiative, shares what it is and how to get involved. The 2023 Women’s Barbell Classic is April...
