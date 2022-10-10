ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency investing: Here's How Much Clients Get Paid

New oil, virtual El Dorado, future money – nowadays such metaphors and comparisons describe cryptocurrencies. Over the past couple of years, the number of people who have earned their first fortune on digital coins almost from scratch has been multiplying. No wonder beginners also think about how to enrich themselves on this. But they don't know where to start.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Intuitive Surgical#Stock#Investor#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cognizant Tech Solns

Within the last quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cognizant Tech Solns has an average price target of $74.33 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $55.00.
What Are Whales Doing With Lowe's Companies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Nasdaq 100 Got You Bearish? The SQQQ Inverse ETF Is Showing Signs Of Strength

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ was surging over 7% higher Friday, in a rebound from Thursday’s trading session, which saw the ETF open higher before plunging 14.2%. SQQQ is a 3X leveraged ETF that tracks the movement of the Nasdaq 100 inversely. The Nasdaq 100 index is heavily weighted with stocks in the technology and telecommunication sectors, with Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN holding the three top spots.
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
What Are Whales Doing With Shell

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Recession Stalwart Could Double, IT Vendor Analyst Says After CEO Meeting

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems Inc VRNT and a $61 price target. The re-rating followed his recent investor meetings with company CEO Dan Bodner. Unsurprisingly, the primary topic of discussion was Verint's ability to weather the deteriorating macro environment, mainly as VRNT is one...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Zebra Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
