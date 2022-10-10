Read full article on original website
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Idaho man killed while fighting in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Dane Partridge, a U.S. volunteer from Idaho, was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Partridge’s sister announced his passing on Tuesday after being placed on life support in Kyiv. Partridge is originally from Rexburg and joined the fight in Ukraine in April. He was heading for the border when he was injured. “He was a fine soldier who...
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
Houses to be built near Connor Academy in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello-based development firm is teaming up with a Pocatello construction company to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses to be built by Group 5 developers and K5 Construction are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road. Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said...
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year
On this day last year, there was a huge snowstorm that rolled through Eastern Idaho dropping several inches of snow. The post Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
Freeze Warning for Tonight
We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
