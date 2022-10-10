ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Inside ‘Operation Golden Orb’: King Charles’ reported plans for a ‘slimmed-down’ coronation

By Chris Morris
 4 days ago
The coronation of King Charles III next year will have less pomp and circumstance than his mother's.

The coronation of King Charles III won’t take place until 2023, but when it does, it could look a lot different than those of monarchs who came before him.

The Daily Mail reports that Charles’ coronation will last just a little over an hour, compared to the three hours the ceremony has lasted in the past. And some of the old rituals will be bypassed, such as presenting the monarch with gold ingots.

The trimming back of the pomp and circumstance is meant to set the tone for a more modern monarchy and comes as the U.K. struggles with high inflation and financial uncertainty. The guest list will reportedly be cut from the more than 8,000 who attended Elizabeth’s ceremony to just 2,000.

The plans for Charles’s coronation have been in the making for years and are known internally by the code name Operation Golden Orb.

The changes to the coronation do not mean it will lack the pomp and circumstance of a royal event. The King, for instance, will still ride in the gold stagecoach which was built in 1762. And the anointing of the monarch will still occur. (Elizabeth’s coronation was based heavily on her father’s, which was held 16 years prior to hers.)

The coronation of King Charles III, though, will reportedly be more diverse, both religiously and culturally, with language that’s adapted to a modern audience. And while guests to the 1953 coronation sat on velvet chairs, those in 2023 will likely find standard seating. The dress code will be less restrictive as well. (Women, for instance, will not be encouraged to wear tiaras.)

Set to take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has been since 1066, the coronation will also see Camilla crowned as Queen Consort. And Prince William is said to have a significant role in the planning of the event.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 was viewed by 27 million people in the U.K. and millions more in other countries. It was the first to be televised. Her funeral was viewed by 28 million in the U.K. and another 11.4 million in the U.S. It is widely considered to be the most viewed television event in history worldwide, though exact numbers are not available.

Comments / 9

Elizabeth Anderson
4d ago

Harriet and Andrew (and their assorted offspring/mates) need to be taken out of the roles of royalty. Let them make their own way with no titles or handouts

Reply
4
