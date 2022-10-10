Read full article on original website
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The S&P 500 made new 2022 lows this week in a volatile week of trading. The consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas
With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy?
It's easy to see what makes investors so interested in this high-yield stock, but there are concerns.
Looking At Vale's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 14, 2022
Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 23.53% at $0.42. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 7.18% at $0.04. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.06. LOSERS:. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 8.72% at $2.19. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.35% at $0.38. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Expert Ratings for KLA
Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KLA. The company has an average price target of $360.08 with a high of $410.00 and a low of $260.00.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enviva EVA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enviva has an average price target of $72.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $62.00.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Nasdaq 100 Got You Bearish? The SQQQ Inverse ETF Is Showing Signs Of Strength
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ was surging over 7% higher Friday, in a rebound from Thursday’s trading session, which saw the ETF open higher before plunging 14.2%. SQQQ is a 3X leveraged ETF that tracks the movement of the Nasdaq 100 inversely. The Nasdaq 100 index is heavily weighted with stocks in the technology and telecommunication sectors, with Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN holding the three top spots.
Goldman Analysts Forecast 140% Upside On Sustainable Tech Play Generac
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC designs and manufactures standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment and a suite of clean energy products. The Analysts: Goldman Sachs GS analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Generac. Revich lowered the price target from $406 per share to $346 per share, to...
Beyond Meat Whale Trades For October 14
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
