Circus Vazquez entertains audiences with death-defying acts

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (PIX11) — Circus Vazquez, which began in Mexico about 50 years ago, has been entertaining New York audiences for more than two decades.

The circus features a packed two-hour show with talented Italian skaters, the wheel of death, the wheel of wonder, clowns, and other death-defying acts. Audiences can catch the show on Long Island at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington and in Queens, near Citi Field.

There are also shows in Woodbridge, N.J., and the Bronx.

“It’s for the whole family,” said Ringmaster Memo Vazquez. “Come join us.”

Watch the video player above for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.