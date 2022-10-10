Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Fall Festival Parade
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially gets underway this Saturday, with the line-up at Buford Park in Sulphur Springs at 9:00 am. The start of the Parade is 10:00 am. It will begin at the park and head downtown to end at Brookshires.
eparisextra.com
Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to teachers || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.”. Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dakota Taylor, Bailee Ray, DeAnne Turner, Melanie Loughmiller, Officer Mike Ford, Adam Sutton, Ronald Dixon, and DeeAnn Hamner.
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
easttexasradio.com
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Fannin County Fair sale breaks record
Fannin County, Texas — For months the Fair Board, Fannin County Agriculture Science Teachers, and Extension Agents have labored tirelessly on making the Fannin County Fair what it’s. On Saturday night, with good climate, all of that onerous work paid off for the youth of Fannin County as an especially giant crowd gathered for sale night time.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/11
Meet Rhome, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Rhome is a 1 year old husky mix. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Rhome is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. Rhome is fine with cats as they don’t seem to bother him at all. For a young guy he is pretty calm and loves everyone he meets.
A Math Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center mathematics instructor Caleb Talley explains a math problem to a class room of students. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris Junior College offers Associate...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 14, 2022
Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on October 13, 2022. Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Clarksville St at 10:40 P.M. on October 13, 2022. A white passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Church St. The vehicle collided with another vehicle as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville St. The driver, 29-year-old Jana Lynn Combs, of Sumner, Texas, was found to be intoxicated. Combs had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Combs was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eparisextra.com
Paris Police adds two new officers
Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
eparisextra.com
Cooler weather is in the air for Lamar County || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees. Winds are variable at 4 to 10 miles per hour. Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees. Winds are variable at 4 to 10 miles per hour. Tonight will offer clear skies with an overnight low of 56.
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eparisextra.com
Local man attacks homeowner with a sledgehammer during burglary
Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12. Officers were met by the victim. Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers were met...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.
HCSO Warns Of Jury Duty Phone Scam
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a jury duty phone scam. “We have been made aware that someone is calling people posing as a county employee and demanding 500 dollars because the victim failed to show for jury duty. No one from the Sheriff’s Office is going to call and ask for money over the phone. If you ever have a question if something is a scam or not, call and speak to a deputy,” a notice released by HCSO stated.
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)
There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Commissioners Court Approves HCSO Vehicle Financing Agreement, Road Materials Bids
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved financing agreements for four new vehicles for HCSO and road materials bids during the regular court session this week. The Commissioners Court approved a financing agreement for four Tahoes for HCSO through American National Leasing at a rate of 3.45% for three of the vehicles and 4.25% for the fourth vehicle.
Comments / 0