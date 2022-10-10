Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Catch a bass with Blotchy Bass Syndrome? Send a photo to Texas Parks and Wildlife
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you catch a bass stricken with Blotchy Bass Syndrome, you might be able to win Bass Pro Shops gift card because of it. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is encouraging anglers to take photos of their fish that show signs of BBS and submit them through the end of the year to be eligible for prizes from Bass Pro Shops.
ktalnews.com
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
ktalnews.com
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 New Orleans shooting, police rule death as homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim’s death earlier this year. A delayed crime log from the New Orleans Police Department released Wednesday (Oct. 12) shows that the victim was left paralyzed after being shot in 1982. The exact date, the location where he was shot, and who pulled the trigger are unknown.
ktalnews.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 8 Preview & Predictions
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week eight in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma and week seven in Louisiana. Interstate battles, historic rivalries, and crucial district matchups highlight our slate this evening. Re-Bath Game of the Week: Prescott at Homer. In a battle of two of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktalnews.com
How to vote by mail in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – With elections just around the corner, some are considering other options of voting as opposed to heading to the polls. Voting by mail in Texas has become a more accessible method of voting for many people, but the state does require people to meet certain requirements to be eligible to cast a ballot by mail.
Comments / 0