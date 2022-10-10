Read full article on original website
Hi-Liner Volleyball Topped by Packers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball ran into tough sailing in West Fargo Thursday night, as the Packers swept Valley City 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15). The loss keeps Valley City with three points in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) standings, tied with Grand Forks Central for ninth place. Red River knocked off Central 3-1 last night. The Hi-Liners would see Red River in the play-in round if the season started today.
Hi-Liner Football Travels to Grand Forks tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner football will attempt to win their eighth straight game tonight when they travel to Grand Forks. Valley City faces the Central Knights at Cushman Field tonight. The Hi-Liners ran their record to 7-0 with a 34-6 win over the Jamestown Bluejays last week, in a battle of the then top-ranked and second-ranked teams. Ethan Miller scored three times, and Valley City held Jamestown to just 97 yards total offense.
Kimball Scores Four as Jimmies Blank Mount Marty
Goals came early and often for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team in a 6-0 win over Mount Marty (S.D.) University at the Jimmie Turf Field Wednesday evening. Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) scored twice while Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima, Wash.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) also had goals in a span of 7:11 as the Jimmies led 4-0 just under nine-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Blue Jays Sweep Minot, Win 10th Straight WDA Match
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team earned its 11th straight-set victory of the year on Tuesday night as the Blue Jays swept Minot. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, and 25-19. Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson each finished with 14 kills in the Blue Jay victory. Edie Hegerle had a season-best 33 assists on the night as Jamestown played a majority of the match without one of their key players in Makenna Nold. Newman led Jamestown with 23 digs and libero Aspyn Peterson had 21. Rylee Joseph totaled three aces to pace the Blue Jays.
Jamestown Hosting “Surround the State In Song” Oct. 15
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo City will host several singers from across the state on Saturday, Oct. 15. Surround the State in Song is an honor choral festival for North Dakota students in grades 5-7. Students from numerous schools will be in Jamestown to practice under guest conductor Connie Stordalen from Bismarck Horizon Middle School before performing a concert open to the public. Piano accompaniment will be provided by John Clodfelter from the University of Jamestown.
Jimmies Sweep Vikings, Move to 20-2 Overall
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night at home with a straight-set victory over Valley City State University. All three sets ended with a 25-18 score. UJ and VCSU battled through the first set before...
Jimmies Wrap Up Fall Season at USF Invite
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Max Noffsinger (SO/Ft. Collins, Colo.) tied for ninth place and the University of Jamestown men’s golf team finished its fall season in sixth place at the USF Invite Monday and Tuesday. Noffsinger fired a two-round total of 9-over 153 (75-78) to tie with two others...
McElroy Park Field Renovation Campaign Kicks Off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Parks & Rec) – Jamestown Parks and Recreation District (JPRD), Jamestown Area Youth Baseball (JAYBAL), Jamestown Outlaw Fastpitch Softball, University of Jamestown and Jamestown Public Schools are teaming up to raise the funding needed to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. Earlier this year JPRD secured a...
Jimmies Picked First in GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
SIOUX CITY, Iowa– The University of Jamestown totaled 93 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Jimmies tallied six first-place votes. Briar Cliff, with 87 points and the four first-place votes, is picked second....
Carlson Third, Justesen Fourth for Jimmies at USF Invite
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Jayme Carlson (SR/Hartford, S.D.) placed third and Faith Justesen (JR/Hawley, Minn.) fourth as the University of Jamestown women’s golf team wrapped up its fall season at the USF Invite Monday and Tuesday.j. Carlson shot a two-round score of 25-over 169 (83-86) for third place and...
All Breeds Cattle Tour Visits Cooperstown-area Breeders
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of cattle were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “over the...
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
Barnes County Candidates Forum Held In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates was held on Thursday, October 13th in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Eight candidates received the invitation to the forum only four participated. The forum started with Barnes County Sheriff candidates Randy McClaflin and Wade Hannig. Incumbent...
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
Vikings Again Nipped in Five Sets
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Vikings just can’t find any five-set luck. Valley City State dropped their fourth consecutive five-set match Tuesday night, this time at Dickinson State 3-2 (13-25, 33-31, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11). The Vikings lost to 14th-ranked Bellevue October 1st, Mayville State last Wednesday and Presentation College on Saturday, all in five sets.
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 1 NDSU vs. No. 2 SDSU?
It literally can’t get any bigger than this in the FCS as No. 2 South Dakota State visits No. 1 North Dakota State on Saturday. It’s just the second time this subdivision has seen the No. 1 and No. 2 teams face off in the regular season, per Craig Haley. No. 1 Northern Iowa defeated No. 2 Idaho back in 1992.
