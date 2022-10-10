MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team earned its 11th straight-set victory of the year on Tuesday night as the Blue Jays swept Minot. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, and 25-19. Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson each finished with 14 kills in the Blue Jay victory. Edie Hegerle had a season-best 33 assists on the night as Jamestown played a majority of the match without one of their key players in Makenna Nold. Newman led Jamestown with 23 digs and libero Aspyn Peterson had 21. Rylee Joseph totaled three aces to pace the Blue Jays.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO