Road projects get another cash infusion in region
If the ride across Concord-Arenzville Road is smoother this week, credit road crews as well as an infusion of funding through a massive state program. Since the Rebuild Illinois initiative was unveiled in 2019, billions of dollars have been spent across the state for such capital projects as bridges, roads, early childhood centers and state facilities.
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Legislative fixes to drain code stir controversy
LANSING – A proposed plan to revamp how Michigan manages water problems would give drain commissioners authority across county lines. The change is part of a package of legislative fixes to the state drain code that would set up water management programs based around a single drainage basin instead of county lines.Right now the work of elected drain commissioners is confined by county boundaries instead of the region where floods arise.
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Two Michigan resorts dubbed 'top spots' for skiing in US
From the steeps and vistas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to powder stashes below the bridge, the state's ski areas offer winter getaways for all ages and abilities. It surprises many to learn that the Mitten is home to 42 ski areas, second most in the country behind New York, according to reporting by Forbes. The majority have extensive snowmaking systems to ensure quality conditions regardless of the snow in your backyard.
Maine bears brunt of damage as storm lashes New England
A storm packing strong winds and heavy rain lashed the New England coast on Friday with the greatest impact in Maine, where more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power. The storm brought a gust of 72 mph (116 kph), just shy of hurricane force, to the Isle of Shoals off the Maine and New Hampshire coast, while 50 mph (80 kph) gusts hit coastal communities, said Sarah Thunberg, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
High wildfire risk forecast for this weekend around Cascades
SEATTLE (AP) — National Weather Service officials have issued weekend red flag warnings for Oregon and Washington around the Cascade Mountains because of east winds and low humidity contributing to critical fire weather conditions. Officials said east winds will increase late Friday night. The National Weather Service in Portland...
Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2...
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
Canceled: Football game at The Dome called off
Four days before The Dome at America's Center was to host a college football matchup, the event has been canceled. The announcement came later in the day Wednesday from Explore St. Louis — the city's convention, events and visitor's bureau. "The St. Louis River City Historic Black Colleges and...
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it will investigate how a private company has handled complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. The announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S....
