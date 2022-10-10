Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale Lawsuit: SEC Treats Spot Bitcoin ETPs With ‘Special Harshness’
The deadline for SEC’s reponse is November 9th. Grayscale stated that the SEC’s application of its “significant market test” is deeply flawed and does not protect investors against potential fraud and manipulation in the underlying BTC markets. The SEC is notorious for turning down dozens of...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
cryptopotato.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper
Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
cryptopotato.com
Deflationary: Ethereum Supply Declines by 5,500 ETH in Five Days
Ethereum has been deflationary in the past five days, and the total supply declined by about 5,500 ETH Since October 8th. The Merge marked Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, and one of the most drastic changes this introduced was related to ETH’s supply dynamics. Since ETH...
cryptopotato.com
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones: Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Could Rise Amid Inflation
Despite the ongoing market crash, Tudor Jones remains bullish on the largest cryptocurrencies. Legendary billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones revealed that he still holds a small portion of bitcoin while stating that the U.S. economy might be going into recession or already is in one. Tudor Jones also...
cryptopotato.com
Kazakhstan Wants More Regulations for Crypto Miners With New Bill (Report)
Following the changes, crypto miners and mining pools will be monitored by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry. The lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament – Mazhilis – reportedly greenlighted new bills that aim to establish appropriate rules in the local crypto sector. They will...
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy?
It's easy to see what makes investors so interested in this high-yield stock, but there are concerns.
cryptopotato.com
The Dacxi Chain Reviewed: Meet the Tokenized Crowdfunding Network
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche product segmented in a distant industry popular only among cypherpunks and tech aficionados. They’ve become mainstream. Largely due to their explosion in prices during the 2021 bull run, Bitcoin famously topped $69,000, they’ve cemented their place in the world of fintech. However,...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Why ARK Invest Analyst Maintains Bitcoin at $1 Million Prediction
Yassine Elmandjra doubled down on ARK Invest’s bullish bitcoin predictions, claiming the asset’s price could exceed $1 million in the years to come. Yassine Elmandjra – analyst at ARK Invest – believes bitcoin’s valuation could skyrocket beyond $1 million per coin in the following years.
cryptopotato.com
Brad Garlinghouse on When He Expects the SEC v. Ripple Verdict
Garlinghouse believes the 22-month-long battle between Ripple and the SEC will close before the end of June next year. At an event for DC Fintech Week on Tuesday, the CEO of Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse, noted that he expects the court to give its verdict on the case in the first half of 2023.
cryptopotato.com
UNI Jumped 6% as Uniswap Labs Secures a $165 Million Fundraiser
Leading investment firms, such as Polychain Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z}, led Uniswap’s funding round. The team behind the decentralized exchange – Uniswap Labs – raised $165 million in a Series B funding round, which will be allocated for NFT investments and developer tools. Shortly after the...
cryptopotato.com
Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived
Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
cryptopotato.com
IMF Warns of Bad Recession, Could BTC Go On Sale? (Opinion)
The International Monetary fund has issued a new warning for the global economy. The IMF says the worst is yet to come. That could mean a lower bitcoin price over the near term. The IMF downgraded its projections for the global economy Tuesday, warning in stark terms:. “The worst is...
cryptopotato.com
Uptober Turns to Hacktober as Crypto Exploits Skyrocket
DeFi remains a hot target for exploiters who have stolen $718 million this month alone. With data pointing to a potentially bullish month for Bitcoin, speculators are calling it “Uptober.” After September’s “Rektember,” investors typically look forward to October, which has historically been kinder to the crypto market for years.
cryptopotato.com
$1M For a Single Tweet: ChoiseCom Launches Token Price Prediction Challenge
MetaFi platform Choise.com has launched a new Price Prediction Challenge for its CHO token with a total prize fund of $1,500,000. The goal of the challenge is to correctly guess what the price of CHO is going to be on March 24, 2024. The prize for taking first place will be $1,000,000. The remaining $500,000 will be distributed between the other winners.
cryptopotato.com
Ocean Protocol’s veTokenomics Kickstart a Decentralized Data Economy and Data Finance
The exchange and monetization of data is a valuable yet unknown opportunity in Web 3.0, as blockchain technology can solve challenges related to the secure access of datasets. Ocean Protocol’s ecosystem welcomes participants that are looking to distribute, purchase or invest in data, creating a balanced economy where anyone can participate to monetize this valuable resource. Paired with existing tools known to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, including NFTs, ERC-20 Tokens, and yield farming, the protocol offers an incentive structure that can kickstart an encompassing, decentralized data economy.
cryptopotato.com
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million in Presale
[PRESS RELEASE – Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October 2022]. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
cryptopotato.com
$575 Million Worth of BNB Burnt by Binance
The world’s largest crypto exchange continues to burn BNB tokens as scheduled. The latest – 21st – quarterly BNB burn saw more than 2 million coins removed from circulation. In terms of USD value at the time of the event, this token burn was worth roughly $575...
cryptopotato.com
Massive Bitcoin Volatility as US Inflation Clocks in at 8.2%
The cryptocurrency market is going through enhanced volatility as US inflation numbers are in. Perhaps somewhat expected, the volatility has returned to the cryptocurrency market, albeit event-driven. The ongoing turbulence is caused because the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released the CPI numbers. CPI stands for Consumer Price Index,...
