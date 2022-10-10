MetaFi platform Choise.com has launched a new Price Prediction Challenge for its CHO token with a total prize fund of $1,500,000. The goal of the challenge is to correctly guess what the price of CHO is going to be on March 24, 2024. The prize for taking first place will be $1,000,000. The remaining $500,000 will be distributed between the other winners.

