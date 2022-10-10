Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mobile food pantry event held at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank to offer some much-needed help to dozens of families in need. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted its Center Table Fall Harvest Drive-Thru event Thursday. The event was prepared to help 500 families with...
Corsicana ISD workers revive colleague whose heart stopped
CORSICANA, Texas - A Corsicana ISD administrative assistant wants to thank her coworkers for saving her life. She collapsed during a meeting and had no pulse, but her colleagues knew exactly what to do. Kimberly Wells-Baker saw a rainbow as a sign that morning on Aug. 31 but had no...
Midlothian community continues to support coach battling cancer
A North Texas community continues to come together to support a high school football coach as he battles a rare form of cancer. On Wednesday, a home run derby was held to help raise money for Coach Clif White and his family.
Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria
DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
Fort Worth warehouse fire fueled by hand sanitizer continues to burn a week later
FORT WORTH, Texas - A fire that's been burning at a Fort Worth warehouse for a week continues to burn. Inside that warehouse are countless bottles of hand sanitizer. Not only does it tie up fire department resources, but it also has people who live nearby concerned about the air they're breathing.
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars
DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
The Tex Factor: A Life Rebuilt
DALLAS - Their motto is "Redefining Possibility." This Irving based company specializes in the field of upper-limb prosthetic rehabilitation – giving new mobility to amputees from across the country. You'll see how they combine new technology and traditional methods to help their patients. But the story isn’t solely about...
New Palo Pinto Mountains State Park set to open next year
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department unveiled more detailed plans for the first new state park in 25 years. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located on almost 5,000 acres of open land about 75 miles west of Fort Worth, near Tucker Lake.
Parts of Southlake Town Square closed off over suspicious package call, no threat found
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police asked people to avoid Southlake Town Square for more than two hours on Thursday over a call about a suspicious package near the Apple Store. Multiple streets in the area were closed off and stores in the area were evacuated. Southlake DPS says after searching no...
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 14-16
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, October 14. State Fair of Texas. You...
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
'I saw my uncle get shot': Dallas ISD students share the impact of gun violence on young people
DALLAS - "How many people here know someone killed by gun violence?" Hands went up across the auditorium at Pinkston High School in Dallas during a youth town hall on gun violence on Thursday. Students from Pinkston and Sunset high schools took part in the town hall developed by the...
Tarrant County couples can now get a marriage license from home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Now you can apply for a marriage license in Tarrant County without ever leaving home. The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will begin offering remote marriage licenses on Monday. Anyone can apply, but the option is being offered especially for active members of the military and...
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing a wheelchair
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit the man. Both vehicles left without rending...
Realty group wants to tear down Fort Worth strip mall for new apartments. Neighbors don't agree.
FORT WORTH, Texas - There's a proposal to knock down some big-box stores in Fort Worth and replace them with an apartment complex and small retail shops. But some residents don't want to see that happen. It’s an area of the West 7th Street District. Some say it’s an already...
Dallas police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and in need of assistance. Aylinne Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight on Friday on Fair Oaks Avenue, near Park Lane. Police say Hernandez is 5'7", 225 with shoulder-length black hair and wearing...
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
Dallas Weather: Oct. 14 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says the fall flip is coming! Today flips the other way -- a cool start becomes a very warm, dry finish. It turns hot and more humid Saturday. But a stronger cold front with showers and storms Sunday morning will also bring fall weather for all of next week. Get ready for lows in the 40s!
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 8
DALLAS - Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Last week we had some undefeated showdowns, but let's kick off week 8 with a pair of teams that aren't necessarily locked into the playoffs. Forney (4-2) at...
