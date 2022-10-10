ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Mobile food pantry event held at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank to offer some much-needed help to dozens of families in need. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted its Center Table Fall Harvest Drive-Thru event Thursday. The event was prepared to help 500 families with...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Corsicana ISD workers revive colleague whose heart stopped

CORSICANA, Texas - A Corsicana ISD administrative assistant wants to thank her coworkers for saving her life. She collapsed during a meeting and had no pulse, but her colleagues knew exactly what to do. Kimberly Wells-Baker saw a rainbow as a sign that morning on Aug. 31 but had no...
CORSICANA, TX
fox4news.com

Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria

DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars

DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: A Life Rebuilt

DALLAS - Their motto is "Redefining Possibility." This Irving based company specializes in the field of upper-limb prosthetic rehabilitation – giving new mobility to amputees from across the country. You'll see how they combine new technology and traditional methods to help their patients. But the story isn’t solely about...
IRVING, TX
#Lakewood#Playground Equipment
fox4news.com

New Palo Pinto Mountains State Park set to open next year

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department unveiled more detailed plans for the first new state park in 25 years. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located on almost 5,000 acres of open land about 75 miles west of Fort Worth, near Tucker Lake.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 14-16

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, October 14. State Fair of Texas. You...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Tarrant County couples can now get a marriage license from home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Now you can apply for a marriage license in Tarrant County without ever leaving home. The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will begin offering remote marriage licenses on Monday. Anyone can apply, but the option is being offered especially for active members of the military and...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and in need of assistance. Aylinne Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight on Friday on Fair Oaks Avenue, near Park Lane. Police say Hernandez is 5'7", 225 with shoulder-length black hair and wearing...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Oct. 14 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says the fall flip is coming! Today flips the other way -- a cool start becomes a very warm, dry finish. It turns hot and more humid Saturday. But a stronger cold front with showers and storms Sunday morning will also bring fall weather for all of next week. Get ready for lows in the 40s!
DALLAS, TX

