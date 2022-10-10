It’s been heard around the grapevine that some folks would rather see more of a storyline and less focus on the special effects when it comes to a Spawn movie, so it might be that it’s not so much about practical effects and CGI and the debate that sits between them. But the truth is that Spawn might be able to take place with practical effects, but it feels as though this would seriously damage the credibility of the story and therefore make it even worse than the 1997 movie that came out with Michael Jai White and John Leguizamo. Currently, the reboot is being pushed by a few people but it has yet to surface, which isn’t a good sign but also doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen. Trying to craft a story with less emphasis on the special effects though does sound like something that might focus more on Al Simmons and less on the hellspawn he was destined to become since, by the time he puts on the suit, the effects are going to be needed, period. There are definitely ways to make sure that the audience focuses more intently on what’s going on and less on the effects that are making the story possible, but there’s still going to be a lot of emphasis on the special effects since, well, Spawn is a supernatural creature that needs those effects to function.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO