Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
TVOvermind
Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives on in His Lovely Daughter
The story of Paul Walker is a tragic one. A child star who went on to find a lot of success as an adult actor. He, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, just to name a few, went on to make the Fast and the Furious franchise the massive success it is today. Paul Walker was everyone’s favorite handsome Hollywood actor, and he had a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy. It seemed everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him had nothing but lovely things to say about the actor. When he died unexpectedly just a few weeks after his 40th birthday, the world mourned alongside his family, his friends, and his young daughter. That daughter, Meadow, is now 23. She was 15 when her father died, and she’s now a happily married young woman who is coming up on the 9th anniversary of her father’s tragic death. We think her dad would be proud of her now.
TVOvermind
Lauren Bacall’s Love Story and Why She Hated her Academy Award
The iconic Lauren Bacall died weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She’d have turned 98 in 2022, and she’d have done so with grace and elegance. She was known for her staggering beauty and her talent as an actress, and despite her age, her death was a shocking blow to all who loved her.
People Are Sharing "Small Acts Of Kindness" People Can Practice Every Day, And It's The Nicest Thing I've Seen In A While
"It doesn't cost you anything, and it means the world to the people you are talking to."
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
Issa Rae Criticizes Hollywood For Enabling Ezra Miller
Silly question to ask because it’s hard not to know who the actor is at this point. Miller has successfully made a name for themselves in Tinseltown thanks to works such as We Need To Talk About Kevin and of course, The Flash, with the latter, finally releasing his first solo film on June 23, 2023. However, the problem with Ezra Miller isn’t their acting ability; The Flash star is a gifted individual who has surely earned their spot in big DC projects, but the actor’s issues stem from their personal life that has overshadowed all the good roles they’ve done. Worse yet, Warner Brothers doesn’t seem to care as rumors have it that the studio is dead set on releasing The Flash next year. The studio reportedly spent over $200 million on the production of the feature, so the chances of the upcoming superhero flick getting axed like Batgirl are slim to none, despite the disgusting allegations levied against Miller.
TVOvermind
Meet Fran Drescher: An Actress, Writer, Comedian, and Activist
Fran Drescher was born on September 30, 1957, and is a sensation many admire. The stunning actress is a comedian and an activist, and if that isn’t enough, she is also a writer. Most people know her from the television sitcom, The Nanny, and I can assure you that Fran does not lack when it comes to talent. Her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, helped her create and produce the famous sitcom.
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: Whose Show Is This?-Recap
There was a chance for redemption, to put this show on track…aaaand it’s gone, at least for now. It’s smart to at least try to be fair in stating that in this episode, She-Hulk had the opportunity to cap off the season in a way that might have restored the faith of a lot of fans, but it feels as though things not only went off the rails, it feels as though the character was given control of the rails and, as one might have expected, she made it clear that her way was the only way that appeared to make sense.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Holy Family’ on Netflix, An Elliptical Spanish Thriller Series That Takes Motherhood To Extremes
In Holy Family (Netflix), a tingly eight-episode drama from creator Manolo Caro (The House of Flowers), a mysterious woman’s arrival in an upscale Madrid neighborhood creates connections between a group of her neighbors, all of whom are in different stages of motherhood. And while it’s pretty clear she’s hiding something, the newcomer is definitely not the only individual in these parts with secrets. HOLY FAMILY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It’s 1998, and we’re in Melilla, a North African city that’s an autonomous part of Spain, where a woman is in labor. “Notify the OR,” her attending medical professional says....
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
The Short-Lived Romance Between Rebecca Donaldson and Scott Disick
Rebecca Donaldson is doing big things in her own life, but few things will ever be as big as being Kardashian-adjacent. She was the rumored girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, in the spring of 2022. The rumors surrounding their romance were over-the-top and out there, and neither had anything to say to the press about it. They began sparking romance rumors when they were seen out and about together in Los Angeles on April 15, 2022. They grabbed lunch, went to a party later that night, and attended a second party after. All throughout, the two held hands. So, what’s the deal with Rebecca Donaldson – the young model who shares a name with fan-favorite Aunt Becky from the famous show Full House?
TVOvermind
Could Rebecca Romijn Be a Future RHOBH?
When Rebecca Romijn was growing up, she didn’t have a clue she’d become a famous model, a famous actress, and eventually go on to marry two of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities, yet here she is. She’s a true beauty from the inside out – a woman with a stellar reputation for being kind and easy to work with (not always easy in Hollywood). She and her husband recently appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” to discuss her future. Her own husband, Jerry O’Connell, had a proposition for the Bravo host, and it has everything to do with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s not the only Real Housewives story her name has been attached to lately, either.
TVOvermind
The Hilarious Top Cast & Characters of ‘Penguins of Madagascar’ Movie
The penguins always stood out in the Madagascar movies. King Julien and Mort’s conversations, the penguins’ pun lines and delivery helped push the humor in the previous movies. As a result, the 2014 Penguins of Madagascar became one of the most hilarious, fast-paced animation comedies in recent years.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Encanto
It’s amazing what can happen when a movie has no clear antagonist but a situation that threatens to tear a family and even a community apart. Encanto is one of those movies that one can’t help but like since it’s fun and energetic, and the family dynamic might make a lot of people realize that the promise they deal with on a regular basis are easy to see and relate to when it comes to the Madrigal clan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVOvermind
A Solo Groot Movie. Could It Work?
Maybe I should start off by saying that Groot is an interesting character and has been for a while, but thinking that a solo movie would work has created an argument among fans and writers at this point that would be best to remain apart from, but that doesn’t get the article written.
TVOvermind
Inspirational “Anne With An E” Quotes
Anne with an E was a Canadian television series aired in 2017. It is based on the 1908 book Anne Of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, which follows the life of an orphaned girl Anne. Anne is a petite little loving girl with some unusual ways for the 19th century. She is intelligent, headstrong, and has an opinion, which makes us fall in love with this struggling girl.
TVOvermind
Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Just Like Every Mom
When Jennifer Love Hewitt was born in 1979, she had no idea she’d become a major celebrity inside of ten years. However, that’s exactly what happened to the Texas native when she was 10. She won a talent show beauty pageant, and a talent agent advised her mother and father to take her to California to be a star. They thought she had what it took to become a superstar, and they were not wrong.
TVOvermind
Underrated Romance Movie: About Time
There are a lot of movies out there that deal with time travel, and a lot of them have their own rules when it comes to traipsing through one timeline or another. For a long time, it felt as though the Back to the Future movies might have written the rules that really mattered, but the fallacy behind this line of thinking has been pointed out quite a few times since the movies were released so long ago.
TVOvermind
5 Confusing Points in Ocean’s 12
Some would say that the Ocean’s 11 movies were no good to start with, while some would point to either Ocean’s 12 or 13 as the worst. Some tend to love all three of the movies and don’t want to talk badly about them. But like it or not, a lot of folks look at Ocean’s 12 as the least productive of the three, and it’s not that big of a surprise since, despite the fact that the crew did about as much of the same thing that they did in the first and third movies, this one happened to be the least regarded by comparison.
TVOvermind
Could Spawn Be Made with All Practical Effects? Nope.
It’s been heard around the grapevine that some folks would rather see more of a storyline and less focus on the special effects when it comes to a Spawn movie, so it might be that it’s not so much about practical effects and CGI and the debate that sits between them. But the truth is that Spawn might be able to take place with practical effects, but it feels as though this would seriously damage the credibility of the story and therefore make it even worse than the 1997 movie that came out with Michael Jai White and John Leguizamo. Currently, the reboot is being pushed by a few people but it has yet to surface, which isn’t a good sign but also doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen. Trying to craft a story with less emphasis on the special effects though does sound like something that might focus more on Al Simmons and less on the hellspawn he was destined to become since, by the time he puts on the suit, the effects are going to be needed, period. There are definitely ways to make sure that the audience focuses more intently on what’s going on and less on the effects that are making the story possible, but there’s still going to be a lot of emphasis on the special effects since, well, Spawn is a supernatural creature that needs those effects to function.
TVOvermind
Cinematic Universes Feel as Though They’ve Gotten Out of Hand
Arguing against a franchise or a cinematic universe in this day and age feels like it’s going to be regarded with a great deal of scorn and ridicule, and that’s not too far off the mark since a lot of people happen to love the cinematic universes that have been built up over the years. Some aren’t too fond of them and think that they create an unfair advantage for certain movies since they create a base from which many different stories can emerge, while effectively cutting off the chance that other movies might be able to shine. If you laughed at that notion then don’t feel bad, a lot of us have done the same thing since the irrational fear that a cinematic universe might kill off any interest that movie fans have for other movies and genres, especially since the freedom within Hollywood to come up with new ideas that aren’t associated with a much larger franchise has been and still is one of the founding principles of filmmaking. Creating new ideas is a hallmark of storytelling after all, just as retelling old tales is. Still, one major issue with the cinematic universes that have been attempted or created is that they do end up becoming exclusive groupings of movies that begin to feel stale after a while. They’re also one of the reasons that some folks apparently forgot that the box office isn’t the greatest measure of how good a movie really is.
TVOvermind
Remembering Angela Lansbury: Actress Dies at 96
Legends won’t be here forever, but thankfully their memories, especially when recorded, will be preserved for future generations to enjoy, should they wish to know how and why the current state of entertainment has been allowed to flourish. In all fairness, it is a concentrated effort made by many within the entertainment industry, both those who are famous and stand in front of the camera and those who are not seen, helping to create the magic from behind the scenes. Those such as Angela Lansbury, who has been around for decades, creating a presence within the industry that can easily be labeled as impressive and inspirational in many ways, have done a great deal to push entertainment forward by contributing their own talents. Sadly, there comes a day when the people we’ve come to enjoy and admire are no longer with us, as the bill comes due for all of us at some point. The best any individual can hope for is that they will be remembered fondly by those who are left behind and will leave several great memories that those who remember them will gladly share with those who will listen.
Comments / 0