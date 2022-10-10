ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN GETS MARKED UP

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) They gathered at the Red Bank Middle School despite heavy rain to share their thoughts on the first wholesale rewriting of the vision plan in almost three decades. About two dozen residents attended the event. Below, Susan Favate of BFJ Planning addressing...
RED BANK: TWO MORE FOUR-WAY STOPS OK’D

Two Red Bank intersections may soon be getting four-way stops, if the borough council follows through on plans greenlighted informally Wednesday night. At the council’s request, the police department’s traffic safety unit recently reviewed six intersections considered potential locations for four-ways, police chief and interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell told the council during its monthly workshop session.
RED BANK: DEBT, COMMITTEE NAME ON AGENDA

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Capital financing and tweaks to the name and purposes of a committee stand out on a light agenda when the Red Bank council meets for a regular semimonthly session Wednesday night. The meeting is scheduled to follow a monthly workshop session slated...
