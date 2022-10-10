Read full article on original website
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN GETS MARKED UP
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) They gathered at the Red Bank Middle School despite heavy rain to share their thoughts on the first wholesale rewriting of the vision plan in almost three decades. About two dozen residents attended the event. Below, Susan Favate of BFJ Planning addressing...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Red Bank officials move to protect parcel along Navesink River
RED BANK — Municipal officials in Red Bank are taking action to create a subdivision of the Red Bank Senior Center property for purposes of open space preservation along the Navesink River. During a meeting on Sept. 28, members of the Borough Council passed a resolution directing Borough Attorney...
Jackson zoners deny subdivision for Swanborne homes, house of worship
JACKSON — A 3-3 vote among members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment has resulted in the denial of an application seeking the subdivision of a property on which market rate single-family homes, affordable housing apartments and a house of worship were proposed to be constructed. Following a...
RED BANK: TWO MORE FOUR-WAY STOPS OK’D
Two Red Bank intersections may soon be getting four-way stops, if the borough council follows through on plans greenlighted informally Wednesday night. At the council’s request, the police department’s traffic safety unit recently reviewed six intersections considered potential locations for four-ways, police chief and interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell told the council during its monthly workshop session.
Red Bank officials enact changes in borough’s parking regulations
RED BANK — The Borough Council has implemented new regulations regarding time-limited parking in Red Bank. During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members adopted an ordinance that amends the time limit parking section of the vehicles and traffic chapter in the borough code. The amended ordinance changes the...
RED BANK: DEBT, COMMITTEE NAME ON AGENDA
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Capital financing and tweaks to the name and purposes of a committee stand out on a light agenda when the Red Bank council meets for a regular semimonthly session Wednesday night. The meeting is scheduled to follow a monthly workshop session slated...
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Police investigating 3 shootings in 9-hour span in New Jersey town
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
goleader.com
Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans
WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Brick Girl Runs For Fallen First Responders
BRICK – A 7th grader is making a difference one mile at a time, raising awareness and honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty. Brick resident Morgan Blann hopes to someday become a police officer. But before that can happen, she’s working hard to show her support to those she idolizes.
