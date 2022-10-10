ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The debate over the Hope Scholarship on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, it’s all about healthcare and education.

Our first two segments are about healthcare. Segment One brings in Dr. Jim Nemitz, President of the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary. Segment Two brings in Dr. Albert Wright, President of WVU Health Systems.

Segments Three and Four are the two sides of the Hope Scholarship debate. Segment Three brings in Dale lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association. Segment Four brings in Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year

