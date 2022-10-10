ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Reporter

How to relax after a hard week

The rhythm of our life does not let us get bored. But sometimes you just want peace and relaxation. In this article, we will tell you how to properly relax after a hardworking week and tell you about interesting places to visit in Maryland. How to relax properly. Relaxation is...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Moore, Cox tangle in first and only gubernatorial debate; state delays privatization of W. Maryland Hospital services

THE MOORE-COX DEBATE: POT SHOTS AND ISSUES: Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside the WBAL-TV 11 station Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Abby Zimmardi and Shannon Clark of Capital News Service/ MarylandReporter.com.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore

In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Moore and Cox finally square off today in only joint appearance; Klacik event renamed; some jurisdictions won’t count votes early; Maryland comptroller hopefuls talk issues

COX AND MOORE DEBATE TODAY: Maryland’s top two candidates for governor will meet Wednesday in their first — and likely only — televised debate. Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore will meet Wednesday afternoon at the studios of Maryland Public Television to record the debate. The debate will be broadcast Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on MPT, WBAL-TV and WBAL radio. And it can be streamed at The Baltimore Banner. John O’Connor/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside Maryland Public Television headquaters Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Cox pulls out of poorly named Klacik event; Unions seek delay on hospital contract; BWI noise could prove costly to taxpayers

COX PULLS OUT OF KLACIK’s ‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ EVENT: Several Republican candidates are scheduled to attend a political event later this month called “Unite the Right” — the same name used at the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va. The event is hosted by Kim Klacik, a WBAL Radio talk show host and former candidate for Congress who is founder and president of Red Renaissance, a political action committee. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan to be called to testify in McGrath trial; Wes Moore pays $21,200 overdue city water bill; states not on track to meet Bay pollution reduction goals

HOGAN ON LIST OF WITNESSES FOR McGRATH TRIAL: Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of Roy McGrath, his former chief of staff. Bryan Sears/The Daily Record. McGrath spent 11 weeks as the Republican governor’s chief of staff in the summer of 2020,...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World in Baltimore

BetRivers mobile app, part of Rush Street Interactive, is currently legal in 12 states and will soon be adding BetRivers Sportsbook Maryland to its growing industry footprint. BetRivers was the first online sportsbook to launch in four states, including Pennsylvania, and has a “first” to claim in Maryland, as well. Due to its partnership with Bingo World, BetRivers operates the first non-casino retail sportsbook in the state.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Poll continues to find strong support for recreational marijuana; Md. high court weighs ballistics testimony; Cox signs ‘Parents Pledge’

POLL: MOST MARYLANDERS BACK LEGAL RECREATIONAL POT: A large majority of registered voters in Maryland say they support legalizing recreational marijuana use, just weeks before voters will decide the question in the November election, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds. Karina Elwood, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: New poll gives Moore even bigger lead over Cox; Lashar hopes to outpoll Cox; Peroutka clings to hard-right stands

NEW POLL: MOORE LEAD WIDENS OVER COX: Maryland Democrat and political newcomer Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Donald Trump-aligned Republican Dan Cox in the governor’s race five weeks before Election Day, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds. Eighty-six percent of registered Democrats say they would vote for him if the election were held today; while 22 percent of registered Republicans also say they would vote for him in November, leaving Cox with a slim path to victory. Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: High court to hear Cox challenge to early vote count; Hogan gathers supporters over possible presidential run

HIGH COURT TO HEAR COX APPEAL ON EARLY COUNT OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS: On Friday, Maryland’s highest court will hear an appeal challenging the early start to mail-in ballot counting this fall. The Maryland Court of Appeals will hear arguments from the Maryland State Board of Elections, which asked to begin counting ballots Oct. 1, and from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, who has challenged the move. Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Real Estate Market Trends and Forecast 2023

As anyone who deals in real estate will tell you, being up to date on information is extremely important. As such, with a new year approaching, keeping up with current Maryland real estate market trends is vital. After all, with current information, you can decide on the future of your investments. At the end of the day, you shouldn’t make any choice without seeing the full picture. So, with the year coming to an end, putting together all of the information should be a priority for investors. In order to help out, we’ve decided to compile the information on Maryland real estate market trends and forecast for 2023, and we hope you find it useful.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland early mail-in vote count moves forward

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland State Board of Elections can begin counting early mail-in ballots Saturday following the Court of Special Appeals’ decision to deny Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox’s effort to halt the process. The board of elections asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court in August for...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

