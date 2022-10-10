Read full article on original website
State Roundup: Moore, Cox tangle in first and only gubernatorial debate; state delays privatization of W. Maryland Hospital services
THE MOORE-COX DEBATE: POT SHOTS AND ISSUES: Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside the WBAL-TV 11 station Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Abby Zimmardi and Shannon Clark of Capital News Service/ MarylandReporter.com.
Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore
In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
State Roundup: Analysis, reaction to state’s only Cox-Moore debate
ANALYSIS OF COX, MOORE DEBATE: Both Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox clashed on key issues important to voters earlier this week, firing harsh accusations against one another that, in some cases, an 11 News I-Team fact check has found were misleading or false. David Collins/WBAL.
Chesapeake leaders address restoration failures, path forward
WASHINGTON – The leaders of efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay by 2025, a group that includes six governors, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the mayor of the District Columbia, acknowledged Tuesday they have not been doing enough to reach their goals. They did not say how they would...
State Roundup: Moore and Cox finally square off today in only joint appearance; Klacik event renamed; some jurisdictions won’t count votes early; Maryland comptroller hopefuls talk issues
COX AND MOORE DEBATE TODAY: Maryland’s top two candidates for governor will meet Wednesday in their first — and likely only — televised debate. Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore will meet Wednesday afternoon at the studios of Maryland Public Television to record the debate. The debate will be broadcast Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on MPT, WBAL-TV and WBAL radio. And it can be streamed at The Baltimore Banner. John O’Connor/The Baltimore Banner.
Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside Maryland Public Television headquaters Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
State Roundup: Cox pulls out of poorly named Klacik event; Unions seek delay on hospital contract; BWI noise could prove costly to taxpayers
COX PULLS OUT OF KLACIK’s ‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ EVENT: Several Republican candidates are scheduled to attend a political event later this month called “Unite the Right” — the same name used at the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va. The event is hosted by Kim Klacik, a WBAL Radio talk show host and former candidate for Congress who is founder and president of Red Renaissance, a political action committee. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: Hogan in New Hampshire; Biden visits Hagerstown with Trone
HOGAN PITCHES LESS PARTISAN LANDSCAPE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, sounding almost like a presidential candidate but not quite, pitched a vision of a less-partisan political landscape to a politically-connected crowd in New Hampshire Wednesday morning. Pamela Wood/Baltimore Banner. Hogan appeared at Politics & Eggs on Thursday morning,...
State Roundup: Hogan to be called to testify in McGrath trial; Wes Moore pays $21,200 overdue city water bill; states not on track to meet Bay pollution reduction goals
HOGAN ON LIST OF WITNESSES FOR McGRATH TRIAL: Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of Roy McGrath, his former chief of staff. Bryan Sears/The Daily Record. McGrath spent 11 weeks as the Republican governor’s chief of staff in the summer of 2020,...
BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World in Baltimore
BetRivers mobile app, part of Rush Street Interactive, is currently legal in 12 states and will soon be adding BetRivers Sportsbook Maryland to its growing industry footprint. BetRivers was the first online sportsbook to launch in four states, including Pennsylvania, and has a “first” to claim in Maryland, as well. Due to its partnership with Bingo World, BetRivers operates the first non-casino retail sportsbook in the state.
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
State Roundup: Poll continues to find strong support for recreational marijuana; Md. high court weighs ballistics testimony; Cox signs ‘Parents Pledge’
POLL: MOST MARYLANDERS BACK LEGAL RECREATIONAL POT: A large majority of registered voters in Maryland say they support legalizing recreational marijuana use, just weeks before voters will decide the question in the November election, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds. Karina Elwood, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin/The Washington Post.
State Roundup: New poll gives Moore even bigger lead over Cox; Lashar hopes to outpoll Cox; Peroutka clings to hard-right stands
NEW POLL: MOORE LEAD WIDENS OVER COX: Maryland Democrat and political newcomer Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Donald Trump-aligned Republican Dan Cox in the governor’s race five weeks before Election Day, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds. Eighty-six percent of registered Democrats say they would vote for him if the election were held today; while 22 percent of registered Republicans also say they would vote for him in November, leaving Cox with a slim path to victory. Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
Maryland educators eye better pay following Baltimore County deal
ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
State Roundup: High court to hear Cox challenge to early vote count; Hogan gathers supporters over possible presidential run
HIGH COURT TO HEAR COX APPEAL ON EARLY COUNT OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS: On Friday, Maryland’s highest court will hear an appeal challenging the early start to mail-in ballot counting this fall. The Maryland Court of Appeals will hear arguments from the Maryland State Board of Elections, which asked to begin counting ballots Oct. 1, and from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, who has challenged the move. Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
Maryland Real Estate Market Trends and Forecast 2023
As anyone who deals in real estate will tell you, being up to date on information is extremely important. As such, with a new year approaching, keeping up with current Maryland real estate market trends is vital. After all, with current information, you can decide on the future of your investments. At the end of the day, you shouldn’t make any choice without seeing the full picture. So, with the year coming to an end, putting together all of the information should be a priority for investors. In order to help out, we’ve decided to compile the information on Maryland real estate market trends and forecast for 2023, and we hope you find it useful.
State Roundup: Elections officials given go ahead to count mail-in ballots
COURT RULING: MAIL-IN BALLOTS CAN BE COUNTED: Maryland elections officials can begin counting mail-in ballots as early as Saturday. The Court of Special Appeals denied Thursday Del. Dan Cox’s request for a stay of a lower court’s order allowing counting to begin. Joel McCord/WYPR. In a one-paragraph order...
Maryland early mail-in vote count moves forward
ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland State Board of Elections can begin counting early mail-in ballots Saturday following the Court of Special Appeals’ decision to deny Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox’s effort to halt the process. The board of elections asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court in August for...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
ANNAPOLIS – Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her...
