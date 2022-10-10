Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Jason’s mask’ has been found
PIQUA – Hunters Josh and Michelle Cook found “Jason’s mask” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, putting an end to the “Jason Takes Mainstreet!” scavenger hunt. The mask was found on the bike path, just before the walking bridge heading towards downtown, according to Mainstreet Piqua’s post. For an exact location, visit Mainstreet Piqua’s Facebook page.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Linda Lou Fowler
Linda Lou Fowler, age 82, of Marysville, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in the comfort of her home where she was attended to by her loving family. She retired as a Laboratory Food Technician in Quality Assurance from the Nestle Company where she was an associate for 28 years. She was also a former employee of the Eljer Brass Factory and as a teen worked as a “car hop” at the Frost-Top drive-in (now known as Benny’s). She attended Marysville High School and grew up as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marysville. She loved cats and dogs, especially her dog “Bear Bear” and her grand-dog, “Jenga”. She collected and enjoyed anything Native American heritage and Kokopelli. Linda thoroughly enjoyed reading, and when the font became too small she transitioned easily to the magic of tablets with large fonts. She caught on quickly to using a desktop computer and enjoyed playing Solitaire and keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. Shopping on the internet quickly became one of her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed all kinds of music with Gaither’s gospel and Elvis Presley at the top of her favorites, although all the grandkids knew “Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night was her absolute favorite. Above all she was a beloved and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother sister and aunt. Annual family reunions and holidays were her favorite time of year so she could visit with everyone. Being with family gave her so much joy.
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
police1.com
Ohio PD uniforms discovered at local thrift shop next to Halloween costumes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Halloween just three weeks away, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and a local thrift shop are working to solve the mystery of how several CPD uniforms ended up at a Goodwill next to a selection of costumes. ABC 6 reports a woman who visited the...
wktn.com
Family Friendly Event in Marysville Friday
The City of Marysville is holding a Friday Nights Uptown Rocktoberfest event. That will take place from 6 until 10pm this Friday October 14. That public is invited to take part in an evening of live music, food and family fun in Uptown Marysville. As part of Rocktoberfest, the 10th...
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Paul M. Wood
Paul M. Wood, age 96, of Marysville, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. A brick mason by trade, he owned and operated his own company, Wood Construction, for many years in Raymond. He retired as a construction estimator for Karlsberger Architecture Firm. He was a graduate of Raymond High School and a member of Millcreek Church of Christ. A veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, he served in Italy at the end of World War II. A participant on Honor Flight in 2015, he was a member of American Legion, Union Post 79 and was a life member of Carmel Lodge, No. 303 F. & A.M. He enjoyed woodworking and writing poetry. An outdoorsman and lover of nature, he liked hunting and fishing. Above all, he dearly loved being with his family. He was born March 18, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to the late William Harry and Wanda Moffett Wood. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Addam Wood; his brothers, William Carroll Wood, Thomas Corwin Wood and Earl Wayne Wood; and a son-in-law, James S. Jobe. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Grace Ann Sedgwick Wood, whom he married October 3, 1947 at West Mansfield Church of Christ; his son, Paul (Kim) Wood of Hillsboro; his daughter, Debra (Randy) Williams of Marysville; his grandchildren, William Casey Wood, James Scott (Kim) Jobe and Sara (Chris) Nichols; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, Katie and Marissa; a sister-in-law, Dianne Modena; and many other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Raymond Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard. Pastor Jack Knox will officiate. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Xenia Daily Gazette
Greene Room opening to public
XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week. The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington man found not competent
TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a “mentally-ill person” who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
Missing Huber Heights child found
Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.
unioncountydailydigital.com
October 13, 2022
PLAIN CITY – Following the meeting with the Madison County Commissioners and a work session last week, the Plain City Village Council had an abbreviated meeting Monday. A resolution was passed on the second reading giving permission for the village administration to sell impounded vehicles and while another resolution, which had its first reading Monday, was the introduction to update […]
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct
A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
