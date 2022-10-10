Linda Lou Fowler, age 82, of Marysville, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in the comfort of her home where she was attended to by her loving family. She retired as a Laboratory Food Technician in Quality Assurance from the Nestle Company where she was an associate for 28 years. She was also a former employee of the Eljer Brass Factory and as a teen worked as a “car hop” at the Frost-Top drive-in (now known as Benny’s). She attended Marysville High School and grew up as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marysville. She loved cats and dogs, especially her dog “Bear Bear” and her grand-dog, “Jenga”. She collected and enjoyed anything Native American heritage and Kokopelli. Linda thoroughly enjoyed reading, and when the font became too small she transitioned easily to the magic of tablets with large fonts. She caught on quickly to using a desktop computer and enjoyed playing Solitaire and keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. Shopping on the internet quickly became one of her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed all kinds of music with Gaither’s gospel and Elvis Presley at the top of her favorites, although all the grandkids knew “Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night was her absolute favorite. Above all she was a beloved and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother sister and aunt. Annual family reunions and holidays were her favorite time of year so she could visit with everyone. Being with family gave her so much joy.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO