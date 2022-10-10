Read full article on original website
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Chili Cook-Off And The Final Friday Nights Uptown For 2022 Planned For Friday
MARYSVILLE – Uptown Marysville has a full day planned Friday starting with the Union County Sheriff’s Office Battle of Divisions Chili Cook-Off, which starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 1:30 p.m. at the UCSO’s sally port, 221 W. 5th St. Each of the six divisions within...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Brenda Kay Hicks
Brenda K. Hicks died on October 12, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on September 20, 1956 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Shirley Andrix and Luther Blythe. Brenda attended Jonathan Alder High School. She enjoyed times spent with family and friends who were considered family. Brenda and her husband David Lee Hicks Sr celebrated 49 years of marriage on June 9th. Brenda dedicated many years working at Microcenter in Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Norman and Lula Blythe, Asa and Sena Hay; aunt Mary Hay, and brother-in-law Orville Chapman.
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
police1.com
Ohio PD uniforms discovered at local thrift shop next to Halloween costumes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Halloween just three weeks away, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and a local thrift shop are working to solve the mystery of how several CPD uniforms ended up at a Goodwill next to a selection of costumes. ABC 6 reports a woman who visited the...
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
columbusfreepress.com
Did a Scioto River preservationist save the 200-year-old Quarry Trails’ cemetery from developers?
Matthew Davis of Upper Arlington is a die-hard mountain biker and dirt biker. He also considers himself a Scioto River preservationist. Especially for the areas near his home which are cratered by several expansive and deep limestone quarries, and considered by some to be awe-inspiring when standing on their precipices.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Paul M. Wood
Paul M. Wood, age 96, of Marysville, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. A brick mason by trade, he owned and operated his own company, Wood Construction, for many years in Raymond. He retired as a construction estimator for Karlsberger Architecture Firm. He was a graduate of Raymond High School and a member of Millcreek Church of Christ. A veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, he served in Italy at the end of World War II. A participant on Honor Flight in 2015, he was a member of American Legion, Union Post 79 and was a life member of Carmel Lodge, No. 303 F. & A.M. He enjoyed woodworking and writing poetry. An outdoorsman and lover of nature, he liked hunting and fishing. Above all, he dearly loved being with his family. He was born March 18, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to the late William Harry and Wanda Moffett Wood. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Addam Wood; his brothers, William Carroll Wood, Thomas Corwin Wood and Earl Wayne Wood; and a son-in-law, James S. Jobe. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Grace Ann Sedgwick Wood, whom he married October 3, 1947 at West Mansfield Church of Christ; his son, Paul (Kim) Wood of Hillsboro; his daughter, Debra (Randy) Williams of Marysville; his grandchildren, William Casey Wood, James Scott (Kim) Jobe and Sara (Chris) Nichols; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, Katie and Marissa; a sister-in-law, Dianne Modena; and many other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Raymond Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard. Pastor Jack Knox will officiate. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mr. Gerald E. “Jerry” Brown
Gerald E. “Jerry” Brown age 76 of London, previously of West Jefferson and Plain City, passed away Sunday morning October 9,2022 at London Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 3, 1946 in Columbus to the late Myron and Mabel (Jackson) Brown. Jerry had worked for West...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Jamie Lenay Webb
Jamie Lenay Webb, age 44, of Irwin, died unexpectedly Friday, October 7, 2022 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. She was an associate of Vision Professionals in Grove City where she worked as an optometrist technician. She was passionate about being with her family. She will be remembered as a beautiful soul who loved life. She was born November 12, 1977 in Madison County. She was preceded in death by her father, Dixie Adrian Webb. She is survived by her children, Adriana (Zach) Mosier of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Ethon Kelly of Urbana; her mother, Bonnie Sue Hitchcock Webb of Marysville; her grandchildren, Jayce Hayden and Leanna Sue Mosier; her fiancé, Aaron Frazee of Irwin; her lifelong friend, Robin Suskin of Hilliard; and many other relatives, including Tommy (Jack) Stafford, Angie (Gary) Pack and Derek Pack and Chelsie Pack and Laura Stafford. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Begins Leaf Collection, Cancels Finance Committee Meeting
It’s that time of year when deciduous trees start shed their leaves and make quite the mess of everyone’s yards, so leaf collection has begun in the city of Marysville. The city has requested that residents please rake the leaves to the curb or to the grassy area between the curb and the sidewalk before 6 a.m. Monday mornings.
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain & rumbles ahead of midweek cold front for Columbus area
Wednesday: Mixed clouds early, showers, rumbles late, breezy, high 75. Thursday: Early AM showers, clearing, windy, colder, high 62. It has been another beautiful day today with temps running nearly a half dozen above normal in the lower to middle 70s today. Tonight we will see clouds increase, so as temps fall through the 60s during the evening, numbers will be slower to fall overnight and will drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight.
spectrumnews1.com
The Delaware County EMS Department gains national recognition
DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County EMS Department’s mission is to save lives, and continues to gain widespread recognition again. The Delaware County EMS Department has gained widespread recognition at the national and state level. EMS Director Jeff Fishel reveals what he believes has led to the department's...
