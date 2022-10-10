Paul M. Wood, age 96, of Marysville, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. A brick mason by trade, he owned and operated his own company, Wood Construction, for many years in Raymond. He retired as a construction estimator for Karlsberger Architecture Firm. He was a graduate of Raymond High School and a member of Millcreek Church of Christ. A veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, he served in Italy at the end of World War II. A participant on Honor Flight in 2015, he was a member of American Legion, Union Post 79 and was a life member of Carmel Lodge, No. 303 F. & A.M. He enjoyed woodworking and writing poetry. An outdoorsman and lover of nature, he liked hunting and fishing. Above all, he dearly loved being with his family. He was born March 18, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to the late William Harry and Wanda Moffett Wood. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Addam Wood; his brothers, William Carroll Wood, Thomas Corwin Wood and Earl Wayne Wood; and a son-in-law, James S. Jobe. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Grace Ann Sedgwick Wood, whom he married October 3, 1947 at West Mansfield Church of Christ; his son, Paul (Kim) Wood of Hillsboro; his daughter, Debra (Randy) Williams of Marysville; his grandchildren, William Casey Wood, James Scott (Kim) Jobe and Sara (Chris) Nichols; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, Katie and Marissa; a sister-in-law, Dianne Modena; and many other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Raymond Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard. Pastor Jack Knox will officiate. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO