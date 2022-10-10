ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

Axios Columbus

A trail of Columbus-style pizza

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Brenda Kay Hicks

Brenda K. Hicks died on October 12, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on September 20, 1956 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Shirley Andrix and Luther Blythe. Brenda attended Jonathan Alder High School. She enjoyed times spent with family and friends who were considered family. Brenda and her husband David Lee Hicks Sr celebrated 49 years of marriage on June 9th. Brenda dedicated many years working at Microcenter in Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Norman and Lula Blythe, Asa and Sena Hay; aunt Mary Hay, and brother-in-law Orville Chapman.
PLAIN CITY, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Union County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Paul M. Wood

Paul M. Wood, age 96, of Marysville, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. A brick mason by trade, he owned and operated his own company, Wood Construction, for many years in Raymond. He retired as a construction estimator for Karlsberger Architecture Firm. He was a graduate of Raymond High School and a member of Millcreek Church of Christ. A veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, he served in Italy at the end of World War II. A participant on Honor Flight in 2015, he was a member of American Legion, Union Post 79 and was a life member of Carmel Lodge, No. 303 F. & A.M. He enjoyed woodworking and writing poetry. An outdoorsman and lover of nature, he liked hunting and fishing. Above all, he dearly loved being with his family. He was born March 18, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to the late William Harry and Wanda Moffett Wood. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Addam Wood; his brothers, William Carroll Wood, Thomas Corwin Wood and Earl Wayne Wood; and a son-in-law, James S. Jobe. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Grace Ann Sedgwick Wood, whom he married October 3, 1947 at West Mansfield Church of Christ; his son, Paul (Kim) Wood of Hillsboro; his daughter, Debra (Randy) Williams of Marysville; his grandchildren, William Casey Wood, James Scott (Kim) Jobe and Sara (Chris) Nichols; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, Katie and Marissa; a sister-in-law, Dianne Modena; and many other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Raymond Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard. Pastor Jack Knox will officiate. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Mr. Gerald E. “Jerry” Brown

Gerald E. “Jerry” Brown age 76 of London, previously of West Jefferson and Plain City, passed away Sunday morning October 9,2022 at London Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 3, 1946 in Columbus to the late Myron and Mabel (Jackson) Brown. Jerry had worked for West...
PLAIN CITY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Jamie Lenay Webb

Jamie Lenay Webb, age 44, of Irwin, died unexpectedly Friday, October 7, 2022 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. She was an associate of Vision Professionals in Grove City where she worked as an optometrist technician. She was passionate about being with her family. She will be remembered as a beautiful soul who loved life. She was born November 12, 1977 in Madison County. She was preceded in death by her father, Dixie Adrian Webb. She is survived by her children, Adriana (Zach) Mosier of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Ethon Kelly of Urbana; her mother, Bonnie Sue Hitchcock Webb of Marysville; her grandchildren, Jayce Hayden and Leanna Sue Mosier; her fiancé, Aaron Frazee of Irwin; her lifelong friend, Robin Suskin of Hilliard; and many other relatives, including Tommy (Jack) Stafford, Angie (Gary) Pack and Derek Pack and Chelsie Pack and Laura Stafford. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
IRWIN, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Begins Leaf Collection, Cancels Finance Committee Meeting

It’s that time of year when deciduous trees start shed their leaves and make quite the mess of everyone’s yards, so leaf collection has begun in the city of Marysville. The city has requested that residents please rake the leaves to the curb or to the grassy area between the curb and the sidewalk before 6 a.m. Monday mornings.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & rumbles ahead of midweek cold front for Columbus area

Wednesday: Mixed clouds early, showers, rumbles late, breezy, high 75. Thursday: Early AM showers, clearing, windy, colder, high 62. It has been another beautiful day today with temps running nearly a half dozen above normal in the lower to middle 70s today. Tonight we will see clouds increase, so as temps fall through the 60s during the evening, numbers will be slower to fall overnight and will drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

The Delaware County EMS Department gains national recognition

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County EMS Department’s mission is to save lives, and continues to gain widespread recognition again. The Delaware County EMS Department has gained widespread recognition at the national and state level. EMS Director Jeff Fishel reveals what he believes has led to the department's...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

