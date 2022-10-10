Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 13-16: Laketoberfest, Balloonfest, HEARTS Harvest and live music
Here’s highlights of what is going on around Lake Norman in October. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Noon-4 pm | Tuesday-Friday. 10am – 2pm | Saturday. Local artists’ work on display at Mooresville Arts Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
country1037fm.com
Where To Find One Of The Biggest Pizzas In North Carolina
One of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina is a short drive from home. PIE.ZAA, in downtown Asheville, is home of the 28 inch pie and massive slices. Of course, other places make pizzas of comparable size. But, I don’t know of a bigger pizza anywhere! PIE.ZAA caught my eye as I scrolled through Instagram. So, I had to dig deeper. They opened in 2020. At the time, they hoped to be Asheville’s premier late night spot serving New York-style pizza. However, these days PIE.ZAA is Asheville’s best and largest pizza restaurant. You’ll find all the traditional flavors including sausage, cheese and pepperoni…lovingly referred to as “Roni Pie.” And, the pizza giant also features a rotating pie each month. Currently, it’s the “Strainger Things” pie with mozzarella, marinara, caramelized onions, mushrooms and aioli in a decorative design. PIE.ZAA also offers “Zip” dip. It’s a cherry pepper parmesan sauce made in house. Are you wondering just how much pizza you get in a 28 inch pie? The website for one of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina tells us it’s 16 slices as a double cut. And, it can feed 5-7 “hungry adults.” Just so you know, PIE.ZAA doesn’t customize or make changes to the menu. But, pizzas can be ordered with half and half options of what is on the menu. And, they are pet friendly!
North Carolina schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina’s Favorite Food Truck Food Is Unexpected
Food trucks are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. And for good reason. There are some delicious street foods that you can get from food trucks, not just your basic food options. Whether it’s an oyster po’boy, lamb curry poutine, or Alaskan reindeer sausage. Yeah, I had to google when that last one even was. Plenty of my friends follow food trucks around, going to breweries specifically to eat from the trucks. This surging popularity led Shane Co. to determine the most popular food truck items. To do this they turned to Google Trends. From there they analyzed search volume across 500 food trucks and 1,500+ menu items over the past year to find the favorite food truck orders and cuisine both by state and nationwide.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 On Best Cities To Drive In List
A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.
What will your Halloween costume be? Here’s North Carolina’s most popular choice
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Buzz Lightyear may be somewhat controversial as animated characters go this year, but his likeness apparently is popular when it comes to celebrating Halloween in North Carolina. All Home Connections, which is part of AT&T, analyzed Google trends data to create a projection about what will be the most popular Halloween […]
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WRAL
When you must identify yourself to police in North Carolina
North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances.
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte
The Carolina BalloonFest will take flight this month in Statesville.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
