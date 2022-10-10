One of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina is a short drive from home. PIE.ZAA, in downtown Asheville, is home of the 28 inch pie and massive slices. Of course, other places make pizzas of comparable size. But, I don’t know of a bigger pizza anywhere! PIE.ZAA caught my eye as I scrolled through Instagram. So, I had to dig deeper. They opened in 2020. At the time, they hoped to be Asheville’s premier late night spot serving New York-style pizza. However, these days PIE.ZAA is Asheville’s best and largest pizza restaurant. You’ll find all the traditional flavors including sausage, cheese and pepperoni…lovingly referred to as “Roni Pie.” And, the pizza giant also features a rotating pie each month. Currently, it’s the “Strainger Things” pie with mozzarella, marinara, caramelized onions, mushrooms and aioli in a decorative design. PIE.ZAA also offers “Zip” dip. It’s a cherry pepper parmesan sauce made in house. Are you wondering just how much pizza you get in a 28 inch pie? The website for one of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina tells us it’s 16 slices as a double cut. And, it can feed 5-7 “hungry adults.” Just so you know, PIE.ZAA doesn’t customize or make changes to the menu. But, pizzas can be ordered with half and half options of what is on the menu. And, they are pet friendly!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO