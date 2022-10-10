ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Cornelius, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Cornelius, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Cornelius, NC
City
Denver, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where To Find One Of The Biggest Pizzas In North Carolina

One of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina is a short drive from home. PIE.ZAA, in downtown Asheville, is home of the 28 inch pie and massive slices. Of course, other places make pizzas of comparable size. But, I don’t know of a bigger pizza anywhere! PIE.ZAA caught my eye as I scrolled through Instagram. So, I had to dig deeper. They opened in 2020. At the time, they hoped to be Asheville’s premier late night spot serving New York-style pizza. However, these days PIE.ZAA is Asheville’s best and largest pizza restaurant. You’ll find all the traditional flavors including sausage, cheese and pepperoni…lovingly referred to as “Roni Pie.” And, the pizza giant also features a rotating pie each month. Currently, it’s the “Strainger Things” pie with mozzarella, marinara, caramelized onions, mushrooms and aioli in a decorative design. PIE.ZAA also offers “Zip” dip. It’s a cherry pepper parmesan sauce made in house. Are you wondering just how much pizza you get in a 28 inch pie? The website for one of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina tells us it’s 16 slices as a double cut. And, it can feed 5-7 “hungry adults.” Just so you know, PIE.ZAA doesn’t customize or make changes to the menu. But, pizzas can be ordered with half and half options of what is on the menu. And, they are pet friendly!
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Beer Industry#Economy#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiss951.com

North Carolina’s Favorite Food Truck Food Is Unexpected

Food trucks are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. And for good reason. There are some delicious street foods that you can get from food trucks, not just your basic food options. Whether it’s an oyster po’boy, lamb curry poutine, or Alaskan reindeer sausage. Yeah, I had to google when that last one even was. Plenty of my friends follow food trucks around, going to breweries specifically to eat from the trucks. This surging popularity led Shane Co. to determine the most popular food truck items. To do this they turned to Google Trends. From there they analyzed search volume across 500 food trucks and 1,500+ menu items over the past year to find the favorite food truck orders and cuisine both by state and nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 On Best Cities To Drive In List

A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.
TRAVEL
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

When you must identify yourself to police in North Carolina

North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy