Keota Trailhead Fundraiser Ready To “Glow” Saturday
The Keota Kewash Trail Hike will take place Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. The event, which debuted last year, bears the theme “Let’s Glow Crazy”. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow gear, and additional light-up items will be given out at the event. Participants...
Farm Festival Coming To Kalona
This Saturday, October 15, Acorn Bluff Farms is hosting a Fall Farm Festival at 720 14th Street in Kalona. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m. with a meal served at 6. Acorn Bluff Farms, a heritage farm based in Columbus Junction, raises Mangalitsa pigs. Meals will include their Mangalitsa pork, lard biscuits, Mangalitsa bacon jalapeno poppers, and homemade apple crisp.
Area Students Visit Fire Stations For Fire Prevention Week
Students from Winfield-Mt. Union, Grandview, and Sigourney were just some of the kids who got the opportunity to visit their local fire departments this week. Students had the chance to explore the vehicles, try on some gear, and speak with firefighters about fire safety and prevention. Visits like these help...
Sigourney Clothing Drive Underway
Residents in the Sigourney area have the opportunity to donate to the clothing drive, sponsored by the Sigourney Key Club. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, October 18 at the Sigourney Junior/Senior High School, or the Sigourney Public Library. Items that will not be accepted include underclothing, socks, swimming attire,...
Halcyon House Washington Page Lynn Loula
On today’s program, I’m talking with Lynn Loula, the Director for the newest Washington Community Theater Show, “All Because of Agatha,” and we are talking about some of the work that went into preparing for opening night. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Opening Night Tonight for All Because of Agatha
Today is the opening night for the newest Washington Community Theater show, “All Because of Agatha.” All performances will be at the Washington Community Center, with shows set for today, the 15th,21st,22nd, and 23rd. The play centers around married couple Duff & Joan O’Hara, who have bought a...
Washington Returns to Case Field in Bout with Fairfield
If there is any sliver of hope for a postseason berth in 2022 for the Washington football team another must-win game awaits tonight when they head home to Case Field to dual Fairfield in week eight. Washington comes into the day sitting at 3-4 and 1-2 in class 3A district...
Wayland’s Greet and Treat Providing Safe Alternative for Trick-Or-Treating
With Halloween approaching, the Wayland Great and Treat event provides a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Wayland’s Greet and Treat will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 5:00-6:30pm. However, if more people arrive, the event will continue until the line finishes. Businesses from Wayland, Washington, Mount Pleasant, and other...
Christmas Trees Available for Lights of Love
Main Street Washington is sponsoring the Lights of Love- Memory Tree Dedication in Central Park for the coming Holiday Season. Those interested can purchase a fresh-cut lighted tree for $100, which they can dedicate as a Memorial or honor someone of their choosing. The investment will support Main Street Washington’s revitalization efforts in Historic Downtown.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting next Wednesday
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will have a board meeting on Wednesday, October 19th, at 6:00 pm at the Hospice of Washington County Board Room. There will be no grant awards voted on at this meeting. The Grant Review Committees have not completed their reviews. Fall Grant Awards will be made at the November 16th meeting in the event center of the Casino.
ChoctoberFest this Thursday
ChoctoberFest in Washington is tomorrow, as the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are partnering up with local businesses for what could be the biggest ChoctoberFest yet. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where guests can enjoy chocolate and the Washington scenery, all while supporting local businesses and raising money for breast cancer awareness.
Multiple Buildings Claimed In Grandview Fire
At approximately 4:28 p.m. on Friday, October 7, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire behind 114 S Main St. in Grandview. While there were no casualties reported, the post office, local bar, apartment complex and city shed were destroyed in the fire. The fire watch was terminated on Saturday, October 8 at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is being investigated by the Iowa Fire Marshal.
Washington Closes Volleyball Regular Season with Surge
The Washington Demons wrapped up the volleyball season on a high note when they knocked off the Columbus Community Wildcats in four sets last night. After Washington cruised to a 25-9 victory in the first set, Columbus responded on their home floor and won the second set 25-20. But a close third-set win for Washington by the same score proved to be the turning point, as the Demons won the fourth set 25-12 as well to take the match.
Cedar Rapids Resident Displaced After House Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- One person is displaced after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says a neighbor saw the fire on the front porch of a house in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. Firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 6pm. The resident of the home was not home at the time, but the fire caused heavy damage to the front porch, and heavy smoke damage was found throughout the house.
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Washington School Board Meeting Summary
The Washington Community School Board met in regular session this week. The board evaluated reports from Lincoln Elementary Principal Susan Lund, Superintendent Willie Stone, and an overall curriculum report. The board established a goal for the 2023 school year by agreeing to develop a multi-tiered intervention system. Final changes were also approved to the district’s early retirement plan. The next Washington Community School Board meeting will be held on November 9th at the School District’s Central Office at 7:00 pm.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested for Washington County Burglary Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call yesterday that a wanted subject out of Washington County had been located. Fifty-year-old Charles William Lincoln of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a Washington County warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on his original charges of Third-Degree Theft and Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony.
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
