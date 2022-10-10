Read full article on original website
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
Trunk or Treat Should Be ILLEGAL
When I was a youngen’ (many many moons ago) in Pell City, AL, WE USED TO TRICK OR TREAT ON HALLOWEEN. My mother would dress us up at around 6 p.m. with a grocery bag and send us out “BEGGING” as she called it. As we ran...
National Wild Turkey Federation “Jakes” Day At Sand Rock Saturday
The Northeast Alabama NWTF Chapter, the Alabama State NWTF Chapter, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Ben Richardson of Whitetail Properties Real Estate will be hosting Jakes Day on October 15 at Sand Rock Livestock Arena located at 1715 Sand Rock Avenue, Sand Rock, AL. The day...
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
Spring Garden ‘Fights for Ann’, wins area volleyball title
SPRING GARDEN – It’s been a tough few weeks for the Spring Garden community. They lost recent graduate Matthew Christian to brain cancer, and volleyball assistant coach/head softball coach Ann Welsh was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She made her breast cancer announcement to the volleyball team last Thursday and had a successful procedure on Tuesday.
Students Graduate From Gadsden State’s GED Program
Oxford, Ala. — Gadsden State Community College’s Adult Education Services hosted a graduation ceremony for 46 students earning their general equivalency diploma. The milestone event was held Oct. 4 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. “This is our first graduation since before the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Matthew...
Christmas Parade In Cherokee County Date Set
During the Centre City Council meeting Tuesday, the Council set December 1st as the date of this year’s Christmas Parade. Line will begin at 5 p.m. and parade rolls at 6. The Council approved the purchase of 2 new vehicles, a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Police Department in the amount of $49,759 which includes the police equipment and a 2023 Ford F150 Super Crew in the amount of $39,220 for the Building Inspector.
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
15 Drug Related Arrests for September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
Anniston, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Anniston. The Talladega County Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Alabama School for the Deaf on October 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash
CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash. Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
Bicyclist dies in accident in north Alabama
One person has died following a bizarre accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
