Paris, TN

radionwtn.com

Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite

Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Johnny Mac At Noon On Square Friday

Paris, Tenn.–Johnny Mac will be performing at Noon On The Square Friday, October 14 in downtown Paris, with Paris Quota serving sack lunches for everyone. Noon On The Square is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust every Friday in October. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Adds New Lights, Displays To “Let It Glow”

Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America, the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, is adding new lights and displays to its popular “Let It Glow” Christmas drive-thru and walk-thru light shows for the 2022 holiday season. Opening night on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will include...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Halloween PAWty At Atkins-Porter Dog Park

Paris, Tenn.–A Halloween PAWty will be held Saturday, October 15 at the Atkins-Porter Dog Park. Bring your pets in their costumes for the party, which is set for noon to 2 p.m. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey will be juding the costume contest, which will be held at 1 p.m.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair To Be Week Earlier In 2023

The Henry County Fair Association has announced the dates for next year’s Henry County Fair will be August 12-19, 2023, which is a week earlier than it was this year. After a successful 2022 Fair, the Fair Board is planning to make next year even more eventful and memorable for all, according to officials.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing, Kentucky Lake To Be Busy Over Next Two Weeks

Buchanan, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park and Kentucky Lake will be busy over the next two weeks, with fishing and kayak tournaments to be held. Paris Landing is also a stop this year for America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association. Everyone is invited to Paris Landing State Park at 2...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Lema Foster

Mrs. Lema Foster, 99, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at Diversicare of Martin. Graveside services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

L.I.Smith Welcomes Grissom As Executive Assistant

Paris, Tenn.–L.I. Smith & Associates of Paris is welcoming Caleb Grissom to the new position of Executive Assistant. By incorporating his analytical, organizational, and communication skills, Grissom will join the administrative staff in their efforts to build the company and reach objectives. Grissom said, “I am looking forward to...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson Purchase Distillery: $26M Investment, 54 New Jobs

Fulton County, Ky.–Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022

Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Prep For Trigg County Country Ham Fest Enters Final Days

The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Thursday with breakfast at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Peggy Crain Makarski

Mrs. Peggy Crain Makarski, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her loving family by her side. She was born Friday, October 11, 1935, in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Dorace and Ora Armstrong Crain. Ms. Peggy retired as...
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

William Charles “Bill” Dodd

William Charles “Bill” Dodd, 69, of Henry, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Bill was born Friday, February 20, 1953, in Lexington, Tennessee, to the late Charles Curtis Dodd and Glenna Mae Black Dodd, of Henry, Tennessee, who survives. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Deborah Ann Collier Bradwell.
HENRY, TN

