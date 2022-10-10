Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite
Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
radionwtn.com
Johnny Mac At Noon On Square Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Johnny Mac will be performing at Noon On The Square Friday, October 14 in downtown Paris, with Paris Quota serving sack lunches for everyone. Noon On The Square is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust every Friday in October. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Adds New Lights, Displays To “Let It Glow”
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America, the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, is adding new lights and displays to its popular “Let It Glow” Christmas drive-thru and walk-thru light shows for the 2022 holiday season. Opening night on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will include...
radionwtn.com
Halloween PAWty At Atkins-Porter Dog Park
Paris, Tenn.–A Halloween PAWty will be held Saturday, October 15 at the Atkins-Porter Dog Park. Bring your pets in their costumes for the party, which is set for noon to 2 p.m. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey will be juding the costume contest, which will be held at 1 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair To Be Week Earlier In 2023
The Henry County Fair Association has announced the dates for next year’s Henry County Fair will be August 12-19, 2023, which is a week earlier than it was this year. After a successful 2022 Fair, the Fair Board is planning to make next year even more eventful and memorable for all, according to officials.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing, Kentucky Lake To Be Busy Over Next Two Weeks
Buchanan, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park and Kentucky Lake will be busy over the next two weeks, with fishing and kayak tournaments to be held. Paris Landing is also a stop this year for America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association. Everyone is invited to Paris Landing State Park at 2...
radionwtn.com
Lema Foster
Mrs. Lema Foster, 99, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at Diversicare of Martin. Graveside services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
clarksvillenow.com
Urban Ministries helps with food, clothing, bills, and provides SafeHouse for shelter from abuse
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – When you think of Clarksville Area Urban Ministries, what comes to mind? Of course, a local nonprofit that has been helping those in need for close to 40 years. Jodi McBryant, executive director of Urban Ministries, said she wants people to know there is...
radionwtn.com
L.I.Smith Welcomes Grissom As Executive Assistant
Paris, Tenn.–L.I. Smith & Associates of Paris is welcoming Caleb Grissom to the new position of Executive Assistant. By incorporating his analytical, organizational, and communication skills, Grissom will join the administrative staff in their efforts to build the company and reach objectives. Grissom said, “I am looking forward to...
radionwtn.com
Jackson Purchase Distillery: $26M Investment, 54 New Jobs
Fulton County, Ky.–Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah. The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order. The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but...
whvoradio.com
Prep For Trigg County Country Ham Fest Enters Final Days
The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Thursday with breakfast at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this...
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
radionwtn.com
Peggy Crain Makarski
Mrs. Peggy Crain Makarski, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her loving family by her side. She was born Friday, October 11, 1935, in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Dorace and Ora Armstrong Crain. Ms. Peggy retired as...
radionwtn.com
William Charles “Bill” Dodd
William Charles “Bill” Dodd, 69, of Henry, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Bill was born Friday, February 20, 1953, in Lexington, Tennessee, to the late Charles Curtis Dodd and Glenna Mae Black Dodd, of Henry, Tennessee, who survives. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Deborah Ann Collier Bradwell.
