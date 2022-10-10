ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Look Ahead: Week 9 Preview

Wauseon (6-2, 5-1 NWOAL) @ Archbold (7-1, 5-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Archbold has won the last five meetings between the Fulton County rivals and this year’s contest has playoff and league title implications. Both teams have one-league loss (to Liberty Center) and the loser of this game will fall out...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier @ Fayette Volleyball

FAYETTE – The Locos outlasted Fayette 26-24 in the opening set on their way to a win at the Eagles Nest in three sets. Kelsie Bumb led the Montpelier stats with 20 assists and 14 digs and Lyla Mahan added 11 digs. Hannah Towns-Hall went 25/28 hitting for Fayette...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop @ Pettisville Volleyball

PETTISVILLE – Hilltop locked up at least a share of a second consecutive BBC title with a four-set win at Pettisville in a battle of unbeatens in the BBC. Joscelyn Layman tallied 39 assists to front the Hilltop attack while Gabby Rodriguez added 20 kills and Jayma Bailey was 28/29 serving with six aces.
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold @ Evergreen Volleyball

METAMORA – Archbold secured their third straight league title with a 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-5 win at Evergreen. The Bluestreaks, who finish the year 19-3 overall, were led by Keely Culler with 16 kills and 13 assists while Chaney Brodbeck had 14 kills, 17 assists, and nine digs. Evergreen...
ARCHBOLD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Delta, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Wauseon, OH
Wauseon, OH
Sports
Delta, OH
Sports
Wauseon, OH
Football
City
Archbold, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Area Students Gather At Biddle Park In Wauseon For Fields Of Faith

WORSHIP … Josh Green, Beau Reeder, Brailyn Fogarty, and Dave Chumchal led the entire Fields of Faith event in beautiful worship. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On October 9, 2022, students and community members of about eight different schools gathered at Biddle Park in Wauseon for Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Fields of Faith.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Former Ohio State Buckeyes Jim Tressel & Mike Doss To Speak In Bryan

On Tuesday, October 18, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel and Super Bowl Champion XLI and 2002 BCS National Champion Mike Doss will be in town, courtesy of the Bryan Area Foundation, Altenloh, Brinck & Co., and Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, to speak to the community about leadership. This...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

James Bentley (1962-2022)

James E. Bentley, age 60, of Rossford, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his residence. Jim served in the US Army from 1980-1984. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Montana and Louisville, Kentucky. He was a devoted student of the Bible and shared his...
ROSSFORD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Gregory “Greg” Brown (1964-2022)

Gregory “Greg” Allan Brown, age 58, of Delta, passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at Blue Creek Healthcare in Whitehouse, Ohio. He was born at City Hospital in Akron, Ohio on August 5, 1964 to the late Peter Brown and Marjorie (Horning) Brown. Greg graduated from Sandusky...
DELTA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Shawn Moore
Person
Sam Smith
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For October 11, 2022

BRYAN – Archbold outshot Bryan 12-1 and Krayton Kern had two goals in a 4-0 win at Bryan. With the win, the Bluestreaks wrapped-up an outright NWOAL title at 5-1 for 15 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie). Delta was second with 14 points...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Clare “Sharkey” Mandly (1931-2022)

Clare W. “Sharkey” Mandly, age 91, of Delta, Ohio, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He had worked in maintenance for the Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for over 30 years. Prior to that he had been a plasterer. Sharkey was born on January...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Marlene Fox

Marlene Fox, age 85, passed away on October 7, 2022, following a long struggle living with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was residing at Inspired Living at Ivy Ridge, a memory care facility in Saint Petersburg, Florida, under the care of Suncoast Hospice of Saint Petersburg. Marlene was born in Bryan,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thevillagereporter.com

Albert “Frank” Marks (1938-2022)

Albert Franklin “Frank” Marks, age 83, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Edon, Ohio. Frank served in the US Army from 1956-1959 and was a Private First Class. He worked on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.
EDON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Indians
thevillagereporter.com

Mary Oyer (1931-2022)

Mary Avonne (Barnes) Oyer, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away on October 10, 2022, in Toledo. Mary was born on December 6, 1931, in Wauseon to the late Clyde and Ilah (Andrews) Barnes. On June 12, 1955, Mary married Vernon John Oyer, who survives. Mary was a lifelong member of...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham Pays Visit To Bryan Elementary

WHEELZ … Aaron Fotheringham pictured holding a microphone at Bryan Elementary School to teach students perseverance through fear. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Courtesy of the Bryan Area Foundation, On October 11, Bryan Elementary School gathered all their students, grades kindergarten through fifth, in the gymnasium to meet the incredible Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham. As students shuffled in through the doors, Aaron was there to greet them.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

The Magic Corner In Wauseon To Observe National Magic Week

The Magic Corner, Birch Theater and the Vanishing Magic Museum will be observing National Magic Week once again this year, October 25-31, along with the Society of American Magicians. Harry Houdini was among the founding members and one of its first presidents. This week has been set aside to honor...
WAUSEON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate

Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Board Recognizes Students Of The Month

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Front row, left to right, Elijah Geren, kindergarten; Brantley Tomaszewski, first grade; Rhett Hutchison, second grade; Cole Ortega, third grade; Quinn Shoup, fourth grade; Back row, left to right, Jayce Feeney, fifth grade; Cloey Harrington, sixth grade; Caddisy Chamberlain, seventh grade; Missing: Dylan Mattern, fifth grade; Payten Hall, eighth grade and Logan Pontious, high school. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Michael Moore (1950-2022)

Michael D. Moore, 72, of West Unity, passed away October 11, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950 to Melvin and Marvel Moore. On June 16, 1973 he married Carol Ann Waterston. He served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Montpelier High School where he was stationed in South Korea.
WEST UNITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy