thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 9 Preview
Wauseon (6-2, 5-1 NWOAL) @ Archbold (7-1, 5-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Archbold has won the last five meetings between the Fulton County rivals and this year’s contest has playoff and league title implications. Both teams have one-league loss (to Liberty Center) and the loser of this game will fall out...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Fayette Volleyball
FAYETTE – The Locos outlasted Fayette 26-24 in the opening set on their way to a win at the Eagles Nest in three sets. Kelsie Bumb led the Montpelier stats with 20 assists and 14 digs and Lyla Mahan added 11 digs. Hannah Towns-Hall went 25/28 hitting for Fayette...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop @ Pettisville Volleyball
PETTISVILLE – Hilltop locked up at least a share of a second consecutive BBC title with a four-set win at Pettisville in a battle of unbeatens in the BBC. Joscelyn Layman tallied 39 assists to front the Hilltop attack while Gabby Rodriguez added 20 kills and Jayma Bailey was 28/29 serving with six aces.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Evergreen Volleyball
METAMORA – Archbold secured their third straight league title with a 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-5 win at Evergreen. The Bluestreaks, who finish the year 19-3 overall, were led by Keely Culler with 16 kills and 13 assists while Chaney Brodbeck had 14 kills, 17 assists, and nine digs. Evergreen...
thevillagereporter.com
Area Students Gather At Biddle Park In Wauseon For Fields Of Faith
WORSHIP … Josh Green, Beau Reeder, Brailyn Fogarty, and Dave Chumchal led the entire Fields of Faith event in beautiful worship. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On October 9, 2022, students and community members of about eight different schools gathered at Biddle Park in Wauseon for Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Fields of Faith.
thevillagereporter.com
Former Ohio State Buckeyes Jim Tressel & Mike Doss To Speak In Bryan
On Tuesday, October 18, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel and Super Bowl Champion XLI and 2002 BCS National Champion Mike Doss will be in town, courtesy of the Bryan Area Foundation, Altenloh, Brinck & Co., and Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, to speak to the community about leadership. This...
thevillagereporter.com
James Bentley (1962-2022)
James E. Bentley, age 60, of Rossford, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his residence. Jim served in the US Army from 1980-1984. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Montana and Louisville, Kentucky. He was a devoted student of the Bible and shared his...
thevillagereporter.com
Gregory “Greg” Brown (1964-2022)
Gregory “Greg” Allan Brown, age 58, of Delta, passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at Blue Creek Healthcare in Whitehouse, Ohio. He was born at City Hospital in Akron, Ohio on August 5, 1964 to the late Peter Brown and Marjorie (Horning) Brown. Greg graduated from Sandusky...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For October 11, 2022
BRYAN – Archbold outshot Bryan 12-1 and Krayton Kern had two goals in a 4-0 win at Bryan. With the win, the Bluestreaks wrapped-up an outright NWOAL title at 5-1 for 15 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie). Delta was second with 14 points...
thevillagereporter.com
Clare “Sharkey” Mandly (1931-2022)
Clare W. “Sharkey” Mandly, age 91, of Delta, Ohio, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He had worked in maintenance for the Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for over 30 years. Prior to that he had been a plasterer. Sharkey was born on January...
thevillagereporter.com
Marlene Fox
Marlene Fox, age 85, passed away on October 7, 2022, following a long struggle living with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was residing at Inspired Living at Ivy Ridge, a memory care facility in Saint Petersburg, Florida, under the care of Suncoast Hospice of Saint Petersburg. Marlene was born in Bryan,...
thevillagereporter.com
Albert “Frank” Marks (1938-2022)
Albert Franklin “Frank” Marks, age 83, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Edon, Ohio. Frank served in the US Army from 1956-1959 and was a Private First Class. He worked on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.
thevillagereporter.com
Mary Oyer (1931-2022)
Mary Avonne (Barnes) Oyer, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away on October 10, 2022, in Toledo. Mary was born on December 6, 1931, in Wauseon to the late Clyde and Ilah (Andrews) Barnes. On June 12, 1955, Mary married Vernon John Oyer, who survives. Mary was a lifelong member of...
thevillagereporter.com
Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham Pays Visit To Bryan Elementary
WHEELZ … Aaron Fotheringham pictured holding a microphone at Bryan Elementary School to teach students perseverance through fear. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Courtesy of the Bryan Area Foundation, On October 11, Bryan Elementary School gathered all their students, grades kindergarten through fifth, in the gymnasium to meet the incredible Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham. As students shuffled in through the doors, Aaron was there to greet them.
thevillagereporter.com
The Magic Corner In Wauseon To Observe National Magic Week
The Magic Corner, Birch Theater and the Vanishing Magic Museum will be observing National Magic Week once again this year, October 25-31, along with the Society of American Magicians. Harry Houdini was among the founding members and one of its first presidents. This week has been set aside to honor...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center Sites To Offer Free Veterans Day Lunch
OCTOBER 13, (WAUSEON, OH) All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a. reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch for veterans and spouses. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends on the Senior Center site. Celebrate at...
thevillagereporter.com
Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate
Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Board Recognizes Students Of The Month
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Front row, left to right, Elijah Geren, kindergarten; Brantley Tomaszewski, first grade; Rhett Hutchison, second grade; Cole Ortega, third grade; Quinn Shoup, fourth grade; Back row, left to right, Jayce Feeney, fifth grade; Cloey Harrington, sixth grade; Caddisy Chamberlain, seventh grade; Missing: Dylan Mattern, fifth grade; Payten Hall, eighth grade and Logan Pontious, high school. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Michael Moore (1950-2022)
Michael D. Moore, 72, of West Unity, passed away October 11, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950 to Melvin and Marvel Moore. On June 16, 1973 he married Carol Ann Waterston. He served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Montpelier High School where he was stationed in South Korea.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigates Two-Vehicle Serious Injury Crash Near Delta
Delta – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on October 13, 2022 at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on County...
