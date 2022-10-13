Haney vs Kambosos live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

George Kambosos Jr is out to avenge the sole loss of his professional career this weekend, as he takes on Devin Haney in a Melbourne stadium for the second time in four months.

The unbeaten Haney entered the pair’s first clash as WBC lightweight title holder but left as undisputed champion, comprehensively outpointing the Australian to take his WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

American Haney was a 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 winner on the judges’ cards in enemy territory, but only the latter result score reflected the 23-year-old’s dominance at Marvel Stadium.

On Saturday, Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 knockouts) will again have the backing of a home crowd as the 29-year-old and Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) square off in a main-event contest once more, this time at the Rod Laver Arena.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2 will take place on Saturday 15 October at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to start at approximately 3.30am BST on Sunday 16 October (1.30pm local time in Melbourne; 7.30pm PT, 9.30pm CT, 10.30pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2 will air live on Sky Sports, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN+, while viewers in Australia can watch the fight on pay-per-view on Foxtel.

Odds

Haney – 1/10

Kambosos Jr – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Devin Haney (C) vs George Kambosos Jr 2, (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight titles)

Jason Moloney vs Nawaphon Kaikanha (bantamweight)

Andrew Moloney vs Norbelto Jimenez (super-flyweight)

Cherneka Johnson (C) vs Susie Ramadan for (IBF women’s super-bantamweight title)

Hemi Ahio vs Faiga Opelu (heavyweight)

Lorenzo Simpson vs Marcus Heywood (middleweight)

Amari Jones vs Tej Pratap Singh (super-welterweight)

John Mannu vs Adrian Sosa (super-lightweight)

David Nyika vs Titi Motusaga (cruiserweight)