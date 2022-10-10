ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies takes substantial step towards return

If the Braves can get past the Phillies, I think there’s an excellent chance Albies will be back for the NLCS, which would be a tremendous boost. He’s essentially missed the last four-plus months, but he’s still an upgrade over Orlando Arcia, and his mere clubhouse presence alone would bring loads of energy to the team. The Braves have managed his absence very well this season, but everything is better for this team when Albies is starting at second base.
ClutchPoints

The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS

Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies

Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB divisional round top plays: Phillies-Braves in action

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX. Later in the day, the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, followed by the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday was delayed because of rain. The Braves announced on Twitter that pending any additional changes to the weather forecast, first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:35 p.m.Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start for the Phillies against righty Kyle Wright.The Phillies took Game 1 of the best-of-five series, 7-6, on Tuesday. They have a 1-0 series lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason to defend their World Series title. They look even better than they did last year thanks to a host of new talent. Ozzie Albies, one of the many holdovers from last year’s squad, may not be ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS as he […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres thanks to some timely offense and solid pitching from the bullpen after Jose Urias lasted just five innings. However, one of their arms from Tuesday, Evan Phillips, won’t be available for Wednesday’s contest, says Dave Roberts. But, Alex Vesia is […] The post Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres

The old adage might say, “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” However, the New York Mets will find that difficult to believe at the moment, especially in the aftermath of the upset NL Wild Card round series defeat they suffered at the hands of the San Diego Padres. After winning 101 games […] The post Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism

Clayton Kershaw previously called out Freddie Freeman after he seemed hung up on his old team earlier this year. Freeman  signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an offseason full of various storylines and drama. Kershaw originally stated that he hoped the Dodgers were not “second fiddle” to the Atlanta Braves in Freeman’s mind. “I […] The post Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
