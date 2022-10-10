ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

13-year-old injured in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday morning at his home in the West Lake neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ezra Church Drive. The boy was found with a graze wound and taken to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location, according to Atlanta police.

His mother also was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, at least one person in a white vehicle discharged multiple gunshots toward the victim’s home. It was not clear if the home, or the 13-year-old boy, were the intended targets of the gunfire.

Four bullet holes could be seen in one of the quaint home’s front windows, Channel 2 Action News footage showed.

No other details were released by police.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
