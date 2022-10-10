ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business in brief – Oct. 10, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
Henrico-based Elephant Insurance has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2023. Forbes partnered with Statista to survey over 15,000 U.S. customers of more than 3,300 U.S. insurance companies to create the rankings. Participants rated their insurance providers in terms of their overall satisfaction and whether they would recommend them to family and friends. They also evaluated insurance companies with respect to six different subdimensions: financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, digital services, and damage/benefit. A “loyalty” score was then calculated based on a series of survey questions about customers’ likeliness to keep their insurance policy under different circumstances and the total length of time customers have held policies with the same insurer.

Brandan Leclerc has joined EXIT First Realty in Glen Allen.

Glenside Building, LLC recently purchased a 5,170-square-foot retail building at 5431 Glenside Drive in Henrico from Cole Be Portfolio III, LLC for $1.3 million. Plans are to renovate and occupy the former Bob Evans restaurant property for Rico’s Mexican Restaurant. James Ashby IV of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Radio One Richmond and Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority will host the RVA Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Chesterfield Towne Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be local employers with immediate openings, more than 20 vendors, free professional headshots and help with resume building. Sponsored by Hajoca Corporation, Department of Juvenile Justice, Goodwill Industries and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

