ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Mouse Study Points to Why Alzheimer's Affects Women More Than Men

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQ3Ez_0iTBmTPm00

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Women are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease twice as often as men. Now researchers think they know why.

A new study found evidence in mice and human brain tissue that may explain the differences, according to researchers from Case Western University in Cleveland.

Female brains showed a higher expression of an X-linked enzyme than male brains. The enzyme is called ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11). This resulted in greater accumulation of a protein called tau that is linked to Alzheimer's disease.

“This study sets a framework for identifying other X-linked factors that could confer increased susceptibility to tauopathy in women,” said study co-author David Kang. The findings were published Oct. 4 in the journal Cell .

“In terms of implications, the good news is that USP11 is an enzyme, and enzymes can traditionally be inhibited pharmacologically,” Kang said in a journal news release. “Our hope is to develop a medicine that works in this way, in order to protect women from the higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

One potential explanation for why women have more Alzheimer’s disease has been that women exhibit significantly higher tau deposits in the brain .

Eliminating excess tau begins with the addition of a chemical tag called ubiquitin to the tau protein, according to the study. A dysfunction of this process can lead to abnormal accumulation of tau.

Researchers looked for increased activity of the enzymatic systems that either added or removed the ubiquitin tag.

That led to the finding that female mice and humans both naturally expressed higher levels of USP11 than men. They also found that USP11 levels correlate strongly with brain tau pathology in females, but not in males.

When researchers genetically eliminated USP11 in a mouse model, the females were protected from tau pathology and thinking impairment. Males were also protected against tau pathology in the brain, but not as much as females.

While this suggests that excessive activity of the USP11 enzyme in females drives those increases in tau pathology, mouse models may not fully show what will happen in humans.

More information

Alzheimers.gov has more on Alzheimer’s disease .

SOURCE: Cell, news release, Oct. 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Night Sweats May Be Even Tougher Than Hot Flashes on Women

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them – hot flashes or night sweats? Both can significantly affect a woman’s quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. “We know that sleep disturbances are one of the biggest detriments for women going through...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Herald News

Study Debunks Theory That Depressed People Are Just More 'Realistic'

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some people believe in the idea of “depressive realism” — that depressed people are just more realistic than others about how much they control their lives. But a new study upends that theory. The idea has been around for about four decades, ever since a 1979 study of college students that seemed to support the theory. That study looked at whether students could...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Herald News

Menthols Make Up 40% of U.S. Cigarette Sales; Ban Could Have Huge Impact

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could have a significant impact on smoking rates, especially among minorities, new U.S. research suggests. Adult smokers who are younger, have mental health problems and are from racial/ethnic minority groups are more likely to use menthol cigarettes than other groups, according to a study from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy