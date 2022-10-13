Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius time: When are ring walks for fight in UK and US this weekend?

Deontay Wilder will look to get back to winning ways this weekend, as he goes head to head with Robert Helenius in a heavyweight showdown in Brooklyn.

Wilder’s last two bouts ended in knockouts by Tyson Fury, who took the WBC title from the American in 2020 and retained it against the 36-year-old 12 months ago.

Those results rounded out the rivals’ trilogy after a controversial split draw in their initial in-ring meeting, which Wilder (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) followed with stoppages of Dominic Brezeale and Luis Ortiz.

Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking out Adam Kownacki for the second bout in a row to improve his record to 31-3 (20 KOs).

Here’s all you need to know as Wilder faces the Swedish-born Finn.

When is it?

Wilder vs Helenius is set to take place on Saturday 15 October at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card is expected to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 16 October (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event will likely take place at approximately 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday, 12am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on FITE.TV at a cost of £12.99. The platform will also stream the fights live in the US.

Other US broadcasters for the card include Fox Sports – which will air the action at a cost of $74.99 – and PPV.com.

Odds

Wilder – 1/9

Helenius – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell (super-middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron (heavyweight)

Gary Antonio Russell vs Emmanuel Rodriguez 2 (bantamweight)

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez (lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce (super-welterweight)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)

Travon Marshall vs Angel Ruiz Astorga (super-welterweight)

Geovany Bruzon vs James Evans (heavyweight)

Michael Angeletti vs Jeremy Adorno (super-bantamweight)

Keeshawn Williams vs Kelvin King (super-lightweight)

Miguel Roman vs Jose Negrete (super-bantamweight)