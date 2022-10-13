ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 hours ago

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.

Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.

Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.

Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking out Adam Kownacki for the second bout in a row to improve his record to 31-3 (20 KOs).

Here’s all you need to know as Wilder faces the Swedish-born Finn.

When is it?

Wilder vs Helenius is set to take place on Saturday 15 October at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card is expected to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 16 October (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event will likely take place at approximately 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday, 12am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on FITE.TV at a cost of £12.99. The platform will also stream the fights live in the US.

Other US broadcasters for the card include Fox Sports – which will air the action at a cost of $74.99 – and PPV.com.

Odds

Wilder – 1/9

Helenius – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell (super-middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron (heavyweight)

Gary Antonio Russell vs Emmanuel Rodriguez 2 (bantamweight)

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez (lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce (super-welterweight)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)

Travon Marshall vs Angel Ruiz Astorga (super-welterweight)

Geovany Bruzon vs James Evans (heavyweight)

Michael Angeletti vs Jeremy Adorno (super-bantamweight)

Keeshawn Williams vs Kelvin King (super-lightweight)

Miguel Roman vs Jose Negrete (super-bantamweight)

