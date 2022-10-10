ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it had temporarily approved Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot targeting the original and BA.1 Omicron coronavirus variants.

Swissmedic added that the data currently available to it was not yet sufficient to make a decision on Pfizer's bivalent booster vaccine targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

