Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large

By Emily Nadal, Adam Warner
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on an MTA bus Sunday night, police said.

Lamont Barkley, 55, was repeatedly stabbed on a Bx19 bus at East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven around 8:30 p.m.

Police said Barkley had been in an argument with a man and woman on the bus, when both of them stabbed him. It's unclear what the dispute was about.

Barkley suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was rushed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Ebony Jackson was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. She was charged with murder and manslaughter. The male suspect is still being sought by police.

Barkley is the third person to be stabbed or slashed to death in the transit system in 10 days.

Last Thursday night, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death with a large knife in a random attack on a busy Bronx subway platform. A 27-year-old was arrested Saturday in that attack.

And on Sept. 30, a homeless man fatally slashed a 43-year-old union steamfitter’s throat as the victim was heading home from work on an L train in Brooklyn. A 43-year-old suspect was charged for that murder last week.

Comments / 36

Jan Rodriguez
3d ago

I'm on high alert when riding the 19. I try to avoid it or stay on ride it for brief trips Lots of crappy, non fare paying losers ride that line. The worse leg of which is in the Bronx

pork rinds
3d ago

but they want us to pay more. more for what? wheres all these cops they hired? bring back stop and frisk. the only people who hated it where the ones with something to hide.

Linda brown
2d ago

I'm avoiding the trains, I thought the buses would be alot safer, but nope. I'm taking cabs back and forth to work and anywhere else I have to go.

News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Teen stabbed near Bronx school, 15-year-old in custody

A 15-year-old was taken into police custody after a teen was stabbed near Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice. Authorities say a 15-year-old was stabbed outside of the school around 8 a.m. Police say a teen of the same age was taken into custody afterward, along with the weapon used.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

