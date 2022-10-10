Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on an MTA bus Sunday night, police said.

Lamont Barkley, 55, was repeatedly stabbed on a Bx19 bus at East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven around 8:30 p.m.

Police said Barkley had been in an argument with a man and woman on the bus, when both of them stabbed him. It's unclear what the dispute was about.

Barkley suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was rushed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Ebony Jackson was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. She was charged with murder and manslaughter. The male suspect is still being sought by police.

Barkley is the third person to be stabbed or slashed to death in the transit system in 10 days.

Last Thursday night, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death with a large knife in a random attack on a busy Bronx subway platform. A 27-year-old was arrested Saturday in that attack.

And on Sept. 30, a homeless man fatally slashed a 43-year-old union steamfitter’s throat as the victim was heading home from work on an L train in Brooklyn. A 43-year-old suspect was charged for that murder last week.