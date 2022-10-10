ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0eiU_0iT4JsPW00

North Korea has said its latest missile shower with mock nuclear warheads was aimed at sending South Korea a warning message after the demonstration of large-scale navy drills by Seoul and Washington , state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

At least two ballistic missiles were fired by North Korea on Sunday morning, marking the seventh launch in two weeks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un , who called the recent launches “an obvious warning” to South Korea and the US, was present at the launch of multiple missiles, one of which flew over Japan.

Mr Kim said that “even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so,” reported KCNA.

The hermit kingdom’s leader said he would rather focus on expanding his weapons arsenal.

Several photos released by North Korea’s state agency showed the North Korean leader supervising the missile launches carried out between 25 September to 9 October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyVCF_0iT4JsPW00

One of the projectiles, a nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), was fired from under a reservoir in the northeast and has been reported to be the first of its kind.

It was launched from the reservoir and was flying above the sea target, North Korean authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gi9RZ_0iT4JsPW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6Taa_0iT4JsPW00

Other missiles launched from North Korea were targeting South Korean airfields, ports and command facilities.

The missile that flew over Japan has been reported to be a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile with an intermediate range capable of travelling 4,500km.

North Korea also flew 150 warplanes in a separate live-firing military drill along with other exercises, KCNA reported.

The test projectiles were meant to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, the state media reports added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129abh_0iT4JsPW00

“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the North’s official news agency said.

North Korea could conduct more provocative tests, Mr Kim has signalled.

The missile tests were a show of retaliation by North Korea to the joint naval drills carried out by the US and South Korean forces viewed as a military threat by Pyongyang.

North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of an actual war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, the report added.

Experts had previously predicted the projectile that flew over Japan to be the existing nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 missile which can target the US Pacific territory of Guam.

But the missile fired on Tuesday over Japan’s air space appeared to be an improved version of the Hwasong-12 with a faraway target like Alaska or Hawaii, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies.

The missile fired from the reservoir could be North Korea’s test of exploding a nuclear weapon above South Korea’s southeastern port city of Busan, where the nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan previously docked, the professor added.

This test appeared to be a new version of North Korea’s highly manoeuvrable KN-23 missile, which was modelled on Russia’s Iskander, he said.

Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said that statement from North Korea makes it crystal clear “that this recent spate of tests was their way of signalling resolve to the United States and South Korea as they carried out military activities of their own”.

North Korea has carried out a historic number of weapons tests with more than 40 ballistic and cruise missiles fired in the eastern waters of the Korean peninsula, targeting its neighbours South and Japan in almost all launches.

Experts monitoring the North Korean missile activities have said that Mr Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear arsenal to arm twist the US into recognising North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Korea fires ballistic missile and 170 artillery rounds in barrage of overnight ‘hostile actions’

North Korea fired a fresh round of hundreds of artillery shells on Friday after it conducted a series of military actions a day earlier, escalating tension in the Korean peninsula region.The activities included test firing a ballistic missile, firing 170 rounds of artillery and flying warplanes close to neighbour South Korea's border.North Korea’s latest military actions were in response to South Korea’s “provocative” 10-hour-long artillery exercise near the border, it said in a statement through its state-run Korean Central News Agency.The actions will likely further heighten tensions with its regional neighbours and the US.South Korea said the North again...
MILITARY
The Independent

Critics say Biden lied about how his son Beau died – here’s why they may be wrong

Joe Biden has been criticised for saying that his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq” – a reference to the president’s long-held belief that toxic burn pits led to the younger Biden passing away from brain cancer at the age of 46. The president was speaking close to Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday as he designated Camp Hail as a national monument. The area, covering 436 square miles, was the training site of the 10th Mountain Division during the Second World War. Mr Biden spoke of the bravery of the division as they fought in Italy, before stating...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Russia tells civilians to evacuate annexed Kherson as Ukrainian forces advance

Russia has told residents of illegally annexed Kherson to evacuate as Ukrainian troops approach, raising fears the region could become the new frontline in Vladimir Putin’s war.Moscow-installed governor Vladimir Saldo told Kherson’s civilians to take their children and flee in a video statement on Telegram on Thursday. “Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said. “As such, the leadership of Kherson administration has decided to provide Kherson families with the option to travel to other regions of the Russian Federation to rest and study.” Mr Saldo said “we suggested that all residents...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?

As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage?Some analysts believe Russia could be running down its stockpiles of long-range precision weapons as the nearly 8-month-old war drags on and sanctions hit its economy, forcing it to resort to less-accurate missiles.It remains unclear if Russia has enough weapons to continue the strikes against Ukraine with the same intensity that began following the Oct. 8 explosion on the Kerch Bridge to the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin offers to open Nord Stream gas tap ‘if EU wants’

Vladimir Putin claimed Russian energy providers would resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU asked them to.“The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said the Russian president.Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the as yet unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions, while Russia blamed the US.Mr Putin has repeatedly taunted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Joe Biden warns of ‘consequences’ for Opec as it sides with Russia even as Saudi Arabia attempts de-escalation

Joe Biden has warned of “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ group announced a cut to oil production, in line with Moscow’s wishes. The 13-member Opec+ – a larger version of the organisation to include non-OPEC members that was formed in 2016 – said last week that it would cut its oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November, sending prices soaring ahead of winter.
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war

Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Ronald Reagan
The Independent

Finland runs low on iodine tablets as Ukraine war increases nuclear fears

Stocks of iodine tablets in pharmacies across Finland have run out after health officials recommended people stock up because of increased fears of a nuclear incident due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.On Tuesday, health officials in Finland announced that households should buy a single dose of iodine – which can protect from radiation – in an oblique acknowledgement of a potential nuclear event in Ukraine.“An accident at a nuclear power plant could release radioactive iodine into the environment, which could build up in the thyroid gland,” the Finnish ministry of social affairs and health said.Following the announcement, pharmacies...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to the southern Operational Command. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov. The settlements are in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government

A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water.A former police officer who leads a gang alliance known as “G9 and Family” has proposed his own plan for Haiti's future — even seeking seats in the Cabinet — while demanding that the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry grant amnesty and void arrest warrants against the group's members, a demand that so far has gone unanswered.In mid-September, the gang surrounded a...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Tests#Nuclear War#North Korean#South Korean
The Independent

Russian evacuation of residents from Kherson is a ‘deportation’, claims Ukraine

Ukraine has claimed a plea by Moscow-backed separatists for residents of occupied Kherson to evacuate to Russia is, in reality, a call for a mass “deportation”.Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson’s regional council, said it was, in fact, only an evacuation for those who have “collaborated” with Russia. Residents are being forced to flee to Russia as fighting rages in the regions, say officials, and he urged anyone leaving Kherson, southern Ukraine, to go to territory held by Kyiv’s forces. In many cases the only evacuation routes residents of the occupied areas can or are allowed to take are...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy

Natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s diminished supply of the fossil fuel to Europe as the continent also looks to make a quick transition to renewable energy, the European Union’s energy commissioner said Friday.Commissioner Kadri Simson told the East Mediterranean Gas Forum conference in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, that the region can play an increasingly important role as a short- to medium-term supplier of gas.She pointed to a June deal for Israel to send more gas to EU countries through Egypt, which has facilities to liquefy it for export by sea.The EU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Residents urged to leave annexed region as Ukraine advances

Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's occupied southern region of Kherson urged local residents to evacuate to Russia on Friday, as Kyiv's forces pushed their counteroffensive deeper into the region. The move, announced a day before, indicated that Ukrainian military gains along the war’s southern front are worrying the Kremlin, which is struggling to cement its hold on areas illegally annexed from Ukraine last month. Russian authorities immediately promised free accommodations to anyone who heeded the recommendation to leave Kherson. The region's Moscow-installed leader, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state TV on Friday night that hundreds of people requested to be evacuated...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The Independent

What is Elon Musk up to in Ukraine?

Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest man in the world, has unexpectedly indicated that the latter company will no longer be providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukrainians for free.The service has proven invaluable in the country since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, enabling the Ukrainian military to keep lines of communication open even when IT infrastructure has been destroyed by enemy missiles.The company first dispatched its terminals to the warzone just days into the conflict after Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Mr Musk directly asking for his help, returning...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Almost 800 Palestinians held by Israel in ‘unlawful’ detention, claim rights groups

Israel is holding nearly 800 Palestinians, including seven children, without trial or charges, the highest number in almost 15 years, according to rights groups and United Nations officials who have claimed the practice is unlawful and “amounts to serious and degrading treatment”. Israeli rights group HaMoked, which regularly gathers figures from Israeli prisons, told The Independent that Israel was holding 798 Palestinians in administrative detention, the highest number since May 2008. Among the prisoners – who can be held indefinitely without trial, sometimes for years – are two women and seven minors, the youngest aged just 16, the group added....
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday left 14 people dead, at least 28 injured and nearly 50 trapped underground, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.There were 110 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion, Soylu, who traveled to Amasra to coordinate the rescue operation...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

No regrets: Unrepentant Angela Merkel defends her decision to rely on Russian gas

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has claimed she has “no regrets” about the energy policy her government took despite its reliance on Russia.Ms Merkel’s comments come as Germany and other European countries are trying to end their need for Russian oil and gas after Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine as part of what he calls a special military operation.The invasion has rocked European security and forced countries, including Germany, to seek alternative supplies of energy. The country has been warned of the possibility of power blackouts this winter, and Berlin has been scrambling to secure gas from other...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy