ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Tips to boost your well being on World Mental Health Day

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW8f6_0iT2pJbR00

Tips to boost your well being on World Mental Health Day 05:00

MIAMI - It has been a tough couple of years, from coping with the pandemic to rising inflation.

"Mental health is getting a lot more difficult to deal with these last few years, especially after having to isolate and stuff," said Emily Dixon, who changed jobs and moved multiple times since the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you find yourself struggling these days, experts from Britain's Mental Health Foundation said you're not alone.

"The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K., about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, the director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation.

Health experts said COVID-19 created a global mental health crisis with an estimated 25 percent rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the pandemic. On World Mental Health Day (October 10th), Dr. Kousoulis believes the first step to getting help is breaking the taboo.

"The main stigma is that it's your fault if you're struggling, it's important to recognize when you might need help," he said. "Are there aspects of our lives that are suffering, sleep is quite often the first one. Any changes in behavior, motivation at work, being invested in the relationships we have."

The Mental Health Foundation studied the best ways to deal with problems like anxiety and depression. Experts are now offering 11 tips to boost mental health:

  • Get closer to nature.
  • Learn to understand and manage your feelings.
  • Talk to someone you trust for support.
  • Be aware of using drugs and/or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings.
  • Try to make the most of your money and get help with problem debts.
  • Get more from your sleep.
  • Be kind and help create a better world.
  • Keep moving.
  • Eat healthy food.
  • Be curious and open-minded to new experiences.
  • Plan things to look forward to.

"To me, exercise is a big one, with running, and eating healthy," said Molly Thompson, who looked at the list. Matt Stark is all about getting a good night's rest.

"I'd certainly agree that you [should] get more from your sleep, because if you don't get a decent sleep that can really affect you," he said.

Experts also stress that it's important for parents to listen to their kids from an early age to help protect their mental health.

"There's something about our society that demonizes negative emotions. You know, we don't want sadness, we don't want anger, we don't want stress, but these are all valuable signs that something is going on", said Dr. Kousoulis.

The findings from the foundation are published in the American Journal of Health Promotion.

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them

Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
HEALTH
artofhealthyliving.com

Learning Time Management Skills For Your Mental Health

We can’t always have our schedules figured out. But with the daily realities of life of a cramped schedule and deadlines to beat, it may not be easy to be available on time for everything. Sometimes it feels like we should be added more hours to our days. That statement is enough to let you know that you are not finding a balance between your schedules or that you may be overstretching to tick something off your to-do list. The feeling of being busy may be satisfactory, especially if you are achieving your goals, but sometimes we may be throwing away our mental wellness. Therefore, it is essential to manage your time in a way that you have time to catch up with your hobbies or relax amidst a busy schedule.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Mental health: campaign encourages creativity as an escape outlet

Young people are being encouraged to use creative outlets to help them cope with mental health issues. The mental health charity Mind found more than 50% of people in the South West use activities such as music and writing when struggling mentally. It has created four films to help change...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Miami

MA Milam K-8 Center officials making sure students are equipped for World Mental Health Day

MIAMI - Mental well-being was on the lesson plan at Miami Dade County Public Schools Monday. It's part of a district initiative to help students learn about services for mental health.  "I'm going to tell you people just have a lot of things going on," Dalylah Ramada, a student said.  She is part of a student group called, Circle of Leadership, and she is helping to advocate for her peers.The National mental Illness Alliance (NAMI) estimates that 1 in 6 youth have a mental health condition like anxiety or depression, but only half receive mental health services.  MDCPS is trying to change...
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Health Crisis#Tips#Global Mental Health#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Health Hacks#Lifehacks
newsymom.com

Learn the Signs regarding mental health and suicide

Learn the Signs to protect those around you regarding mental health and suicide. Learn the signs and help protect those you care about. You might not be certain your friend is displaying worrisome signs regarding their mental health. Here are a few signs to look for as a guide:. Impulsive...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile

I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness

Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
PsyPost

New study uncovers links between dark triad personality traits and disordered eating habits

Many factors can contribute to a person’s eating habits, including personality traits. The Dark Triad personality traits of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism have been linked to many negative outcomes, but their relationship to disordered eating has been underexplored. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health looks at how these traits related to uncontrolled, restrained, and emotional eating.
LIFESTYLE
psychreg.org

Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
KIDS
ADDitude

“My ADHD Unleashed a Workaholic. ‘Quiet Quitting’ Is Saving Me.”

We’ve all heard the expression, “Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life.”. That’s what I thought happened to me. I fell hard for my job of five years not because of its title or salary, but because I had a deep, genuine interest in the field. My workplace was a constant source of stimulation. I was able to socialize and be creative. It was easy to enter intense states of hyperfocus and lose track of time.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What a Sense of Control Could Do for Borderline Personality

The idea that you can control what happens to you can be an important feature of your approach to life. New psychology research suggests that, for people with borderline personality disorder, that sense of control may be particularly lacking. Helping individuals with borderline personality disorder feel that they can influence...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety Waiting: What to Do When You Have to Wait

Soothing sensory tools and grounding techniques, such as music and deep breathing, can help when you’re experiencing waiting-related anxiety. We’ve all heard the saying, “Good things come to those who wait,” but who can wait patiently?. Waiting is hard, nail-biting work. Whether you’re waiting to hear...
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Warm parenting of teens can bring closer bond later

High-quality parenting of adolescents lays the foundation for close parent-child relationships when those teens become young adults, according to new research. The study is one of the first to examine how changes in parental involvement, parental warmth, and effective discipline during adolescence predict the quality of the relationships between parents and their young adult children, says Greg Fosco, professor of human development and family studies and associate director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center at Penn State and co-principal investigator of the study.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
getnews.info

Spiritual Advisor Announces “Healing Through Candles” Once-a-Month Event Manage Stress & Anxiety Levels With Healing Candles

Krisallis, led by founder Lisa Anderson, announced their monthly “Healing Through Candles” event today. There will only be 12 spots available per month, and the first session begins on October 23rd at 10am EST. Sessions will be conducted virtually and must be reserved in advance on their website. Along with this one-hour candle healing session, clients who participate in the program also have the opportunity to join a monthly support group where group members will be able to support each other in their growth journeys.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

How Suicidal Feelings Manifest in Young Men—Including Myself

This article contains content about suicide. If reading this brings up uncomfortable feelings for you, you can speak confidentially with trained advocates for free. Contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for information on support and treatment facilities in your area. For more...
MENTAL HEALTH
Deseret News

Why silence really is golden — for your health

If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
HEALTH
Amarachi Ezeudu

Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People

By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.
wdfxfox34.com

How to Make a Relapse Prevention Plan for Long-Term Recovery

Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/relapse-prevention-plan-for-long-term-recovery/. People can stay in recovery for longer at lower relapse rates if they have a relapse prevention plan. A relapse prevention plan is a strategy for identifying and reducing the risks associated with relapse. Through relapse prevention strategies, you can reduce the chance of slipping back into old patterns of substance use, but you might be especially at risk of a relapse event within the first year of established recovery. Learn how relapse is part of the recovery process, and see what you can do to make a relapse prevention plan for long-term recovery.
HEALTH
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy