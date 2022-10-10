Putin warns of further Russian attacks on Ukraine after cities bombarded with missiles

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has threatened further “harsh” responses on Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine .

He said the shelling, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, was in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.

At least eight people were killed.

In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security council, Mr Putin told Russians that military officials had advised striking at Ukrainian infrastructure in response.

Russia will respond “harshly” to future attacks by Ukraine, Mr Putin said.

“This morning, at the suggestion of the ministry of defence and according to the plans of the Russian general staff, a massive strike was carried out with long-range high-precision air, sea and land-based weapons on Ukraine’s energy, military command and communications facilities.

“If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia’s responses will be harsh and, in terms of their scale, will correspond to the level of threats posed by the Russian Federation. No one should have any doubts about this,” he said.

Russia’s defence ministry said it hit “all designated targets” in the series of strikes on Monday, Russian news agencies said.

Bombs rocked several Ukrainian cities , including some that had not seen conflict in months like the capital and Lviv in the west.

The attacks were strongly condemned by Ukraine’s allies, with Britain’s security minister accusing Russia of “vile” war crimes.

Germany has called for a meeting of the G7 in response to the strikes, while Ukraine’s foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba said Kyiv was seeking a “resolute response” from the United Nations.

It was in response to an explosion in Crimea over the weekend which damaged the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route for Russian troops fighting to hold onto territorial gains in southern Ukraine, in what Mr Putin said was a “terrorist act” by Kyiv.