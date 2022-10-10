Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro. Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St. While he does not yet...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
New home-buying trend raises questions of scammers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The housing market in Central Arkansas has continued to be steady despite interest rate hikes and price drops. With that came a new trend of people getting calls from groups asking to buy their homes, even if it's not for sale. However, that has raised...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Funds raised for prominent member of the LGBTQIA+ community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of Skinny J’s and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community needs your help. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, is battling cancer, and a Jonesboro restaurant, Skinny J’s, helped to raise funds for medical care. Long an employee...
From Pews to Brews Country Monks Brewing Beer in Arkansas
The historic Subiaco Abbey is home to Country Monks Brewing, where monks serve up some tasty beers, monk sauce, and something called Abbey Brittle along with other merchandise for purchase. The Abbey. The monastery was founded over 100 years ago and began privately brewing its own beer in the early...
Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids. The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call. “When I first heard it, I didn’t know how...
Wings of Rescue flies 28 dogs out of Florida as shelters surge in Hurricane Ian aftermath
Wings of Rescue, a non-profit organization that transports shelter pets via airplane, flew 28 dogs out of Manatee County, Florida, on Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
Border officers in Texas find liquid meth in condoms hidden in pumpkins
Border officers in Texas discovered dozens of liquid methamphetamine-filled condoms packed inside four pumpkins during their check of a vehicle arriving from Mexico.
Halloween outrage: Parents speak up after Pennsylvania school district cancels kids' outdoor costume parades
The Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania announced it's canceling outdoor Halloween parades — but children are still welcome to wear Halloween costumes. Parents speak out.
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
tiedyetravels.com
The 2022 Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
Everything you need to know about dining at the Arkansas State Fair, but were hesitant to ask, can be found in my annual guide to all the fair fare - fantastic, favorites and the just plain freaky. Bookmark this page to find the best midway meals and extraordinary eats during the ten days of Arkansas's largest food event.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ gives back Northwest Arkansas
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is a non-profit organization that has been established since 2000.
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead; police name mother as 'prime suspect'
Quinton Simon, who is 20 months old, went missing from his home on Oct. 5. Police said on Wednesday that he was believed to be dead and his mother is the main suspect.
Pair of anglers embroiled in Lake Erie fishing cheating controversy indicted on felony charges
The two fishermen caught up in a cheating controversy at a Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament were indicted on felony charges weeks after the incident.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl saved after Phoenix police administers emergency Narcan dose
An Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl was administered a life-saving dose of Narcan by Phoenix police officers who found the infant "lethargic with shallow breathing."
