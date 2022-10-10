ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro. Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St. While he does not yet...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

New home-buying trend raises questions of scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The housing market in Central Arkansas has continued to be steady despite interest rate hikes and price drops. With that came a new trend of people getting calls from groups asking to buy their homes, even if it's not for sale. However, that has raised...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Funds raised for prominent member of the LGBTQIA+ community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of Skinny J’s and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community needs your help. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, is battling cancer, and a Jonesboro restaurant, Skinny J’s, helped to raise funds for medical care. Long an employee...
JONESBORO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Kait 8

Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
tiedyetravels.com

The 2022 Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.

Everything you need to know about dining at the Arkansas State Fair, but were hesitant to ask, can be found in my annual guide to all the fair fare - fantastic, favorites and the just plain freaky. Bookmark this page to find the best midway meals and extraordinary eats during the ten days of Arkansas's largest food event.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
VAN BUREN, AR
