ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Penalty phase in Nikolas Cruz trial nears end

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnnwR_0iT061IG00

Parkland gunman sentencing trial, closing arguments this week 03:33

FORT LAUDERDALE - After months of testimony, the penalty phase for convicted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is nearing an end.

Attorneys for both sides appeared in court to discuss a variety of motions as the judge met with prosecutors and defense attorneys to hammer out the wording on the jury instruction sheet that jurors will get.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday with deliberations expected to begin Wednesday.

Jurors were told to bring their suitcases since they'll be sequestered unless they reach a decision on the first day. They will stay at an undisclosed hotel.

The jury will decide whether to impose 17 separate life or death sentences for the massacre that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day in 2018.

The shooter pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder a year ago.

They have no time limit for deliberations to decide whether to recommend Cruz be put to death or sentenced to life in prison. To recommend the death penalty, jurors have to be unanimous on all 17 counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ukmf_0iT061IG00
Parkland gunman sentencing trial, closing arguments this week 00:44

Although the trial is to decide Cruz's punishment and nothing else, relatives of the victims said they are glad the court hearing is reaching its conclusion.

"My frame of mind is I'm glad we are near an end," said Debbi Hixon, whose husband, athletic director Chris Hixon, was killed during the mass shooting.

Hixon told CBS 4 Monday that regardless of the court outcome, it will change nothing about her reality, which is life without her husband.

"Having a death sentence will bring some justice and send a message this is intolerable," she said.

Prosecutors have tried to prove that the shooting was a cold and carefully planned massacre by someone suffering from an anti-social personality disorder.

But the defense attorneys contend that alcoholism that Cruz's birth mother's battle led to the violence.

"His brain was broken," defense attorney Melisa McNeill said in her opening statement.

"It all comes down to the jury and that whole selection process," said longtime Broward County defense attorney Jim Lewis, adding that the jury will take their time weighing the information they heard during the proceedings.  "I have to think the thought of taking someone his age, strapping them into a gurney and filling them with poison will have an impact."

Devastating statements from Cruz

It's possible Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.

Prosecutors played videos last week of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, along with his planning, his motivation, and the shootings.

While it can't be known what the 12 jurors are thinking, if any are wavering between voting for death or life without parole, his statements to Dr. Charles Scott, a forensic psychiatrist, and Robert Denney, a neuropsychologist, did not help his cause.

"All of this made Cruz himself perhaps one of the state's best witnesses," said David S. Weinstein, a Miami defense attorney and former prosecutor who has been monitoring the trial.

Because Cruz's defense is that his birth mother's heavy drinking during pregnancy left him brain damaged, prosecutors could have experts examine him for their rebuttal case.

Scott and Denney interviewed him separately for several hours. In each, Cruz sat across the table, handcuffed, a sweater draped over his chest. He sometimes asked for a pen and paper to add diagrams and drawings to his explanations.

"The question is: What will the jury take away from the interviews? A cold-blooded killer who was vengeful and excited about the murders, or a person so hopelessly deranged that he can't be anything but crazy?" said Bob Jarvis, a professor at Nova Southeastern University's law school.

Excerpts from those interviews, some of which are graphic:

HOW LONG HAD CRUZ BEEN CONTEMPLATING A SCHOOL SHOOTING?

"A very long time," Cruz told Scott, starting when he was 13 or 14, about five years before he did it.

"It was just a thought. I was reading books," Cruz said. "It would come and go. It would pop up in my mind."

The thoughts would return when he watched violent videos, particularly documentaries about mass shootings at Colorado's Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, and elsewhere, he said.

HOW DID CRUZ PLAN THE MASSACRE?

"I did my own research," Cruz told Scott. "I studied mass murderers and how they did it, their plans, what they got and what they used."

He detailed the lessons he learned: Watch for would-be rescuers coming around corners, keep some distance from your targeted victims, attack as fast as possible - and "the police didn't do anything."

"I have a small opportunity to shoot people for maybe 20 minutes," Cruz said.

HOW DID CRUZ PREPARE?

He told Scott he put his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in a bag the night before and slipped its magazines into a shooting vest. He adjusted the gun's sights and imagined what the recoil would feel like.

"I didn't get any sleep," Cruz said.

He donned the burgundy polo shirt he received when he was a member of the Stoneman Douglas Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program so he could escape by mingling with fleeing students.

"If I had all my (shooting) gear on, they would have called the cops," Cruz said.

When he set out at 2 p.m., he told the Uber driver he was in the school orchestra and the bag carried his instrument.

WHAT DID CRUZ DO WHEN HE ARRIVED?

"I walked through the gates. Hopefully, there would be no security guards, but I was wrong," Cruz told Scott. "I was looking at the guy and he was watching me."

When Cruz attended Stoneman Douglas, guards frequently checked him for weapons because of his erratic and sometimes violent behavior. When he was expelled a year before the shooting, a guard predicted he would eventually return and shoot people.

Fearing he'd been discovered, Cruz sprinted into a three-story classroom building and quickly assembled his weapon. He told a student who happened upon him to flee because something bad was about to happen.

He then went floor to floor, shooting down hallways and into classrooms, firing 140 shots in all.

"I thought they would scream," Cruz said about his first three victims. He shot them point-blank outside a locked classroom door. "It was more like they passed out and blood came pouring out of their head. It was really nasty and sad to see."

But he continued.

"I think I showed mercy to three girls. I was going to walk away, but they showed nasty faces and I went back," Cruz said. "I thought they were going to attack me."

Cruz shot several of his victims a second time after they fell, including his final one - a student writhing from a leg wound. He said the boy "gave me a nasty look. A look of anger."

"His head blew up like a water balloon," Cruz said.

WHY DID CRUZ STOP SHOOTING?

Students and teachers fled the building or locked themselves in classrooms. The third-floor hallway was now empty except for victims.

"I couldn't find anyone to kill," he said. "I didn't want to do it anymore and I didn't think there was anyone else in the building."

He dropped his gun and vest on the stairwell and fled. He was captured an hour later - the police officer had been looking for a young male in a Stoneman Douglas ROTC polo.

CRUZ'S FINAL SAY

As Denney was finishing the final interview, he asked Cruz if there was anything else he should know. Cruz thought for 10 seconds before responding: "Why I chose Valentine's Day."

"Because I thought no one would love me," Cruz explained. "I didn't like Valentine's Day and I wanted to ruin it for everyone."

"Do you mean for the family members of the kids that were killed?" Denney asked.

"No, for the school," Cruz replied.

The holiday will never be celebrated there again, he said.

Comments / 5

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Life or death for Parkland gunman: It’s in the jury’s hands now

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Nearly three months after testimony started in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, the defendant’s fate is officially in the hands of a jury. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the set of instructions Wednesday morning, advising the jury that they are ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Nikolas Cruz trial: Jury adjourns for day, asks to see murder weapon

FORT LAUDERDALE - Jurors in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked to the see the assault-style rifle used during the Valentine's Day massacre that left 19 students and faculty members dead.Judge Elizabeth Scherer adjourned for the day after the request was received, but said the panel should be able to view the firearm when they resume their deliberations Thursday morning.The panel is expected to resume its deliberations at 9 a.m., following a meeting by the lawyers and the judge at 8:30 a.m.The court recessed Wednesday evening following another request made by jurors earlier in the...
PARKLAND, FL
AFP

Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter

A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Nikolas Cruz's Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting trial coming to an end

MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story: Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured. February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing. March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Parkland Victims Endure Another Day of Emotional Agony in the Courtroom

The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
Click10.com

Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack

Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Parkland Shooter, Live or Die?

{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbine High School#School Shooting#Virginia Tech Shooting#Violent Crime
floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.  The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
CBS Miami

Threats to Miami-Dade, Broward schools unfounded, police investigate "swatting" calls

MIAMI - Police and fire rescue personnel were sent to schools in Miami-Dade and Broward on Tuesday morning to check out reports of possible threats.Miami Fire Rescue and police went to Miami Central Senior High School after a call was made about a possible threat at the school, at 1781 NW 95th Street in West Little River. The school was placed on lockdown.A reported threat was also called in concerning Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School, at 8600 NW 107 Avenue, in Doral. The school was also placed on lockdown.The county's school district said they received calls about the schools,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy