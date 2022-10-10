Sunny and dry weather to start the workweek in Connecticut; rain expected Thursday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jacob Dolinger says it will be a beautiful, seasonal start to the workweek in Connecticut.

NEXT: Today will be partly sunny with a high near 66. Rain is expected to make a return Thursday, but clear in time for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. Highs around 70 and lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 70 and lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a late-day shower or storm possible overnight into Friday. Highs around 70 and lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Lingering shower with skies turning mostly to partly cloudy. Slightly cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.