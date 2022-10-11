ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward fiscal plan to Halloween in another U-turn

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17a5ke_0iSzRUGL00

Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward the government’s medium-term fiscal plan from November to the end of October following calls to reassure the markets, it has emerged.

The chancellor said in a letter to Mel Stride , Tory chairman of the Treasury select committee, that the spending and borrowing plan would be announced on 31 October – rather than 23 November as promised.

The Treasury confirmed the move to bring forward the publication of the financial strategy – and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) assessment of government plans – to Halloween.

Bowing to pressure in his letter to Mr Stride, Mr Kwarteng said he hopes “this short extra delay is acceptable”.

Mr Stride had previously told The Independent that waiting until 23 November could pile hundreds of pounds onto monthly mortgage costs by making higher interest rates more likely.

The senior Tory welcomed the move on Monday, saying it may result in a smaller rise in interest rates “critical to millions” – but only if the plan for borrowing “lands well with the markets” ahead of a Bank of England meeting on 3 November.

Former cabinet minister Grant Shapps said it was a “belated but sensible move given the urgent need to show markets the most transparent view of the UK economy”, while fellow Rishi Sunak backer Mark Garnier MP said it was a “very welcome news”.

Tulip Siddiq, Labour’s shadow City minister, welcomed the plan being brought forward. “But it is a very basic expectation of government to act with clarity on fiscal plans and to allow independent scrutiny – the bar has fallen so far you can barely see it anymore.”

The Lib Dems said the speeding up of plan was a “screeching U-turn” – insisting that Mr Kwarteng still had to explain “what he’ll do to tackle soaring mortgage costs caused by his botched budget”.

The party’s Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “Without a clear plan to protect homeowners, this risks ending up as Kwasi Kwarteng’s Halloween horror show.”

The latest U-turn follows a decision by Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng to ditch the planned axing of the 45p rate of tax for the very wealthiest in society.

The PM is reportedly considering another U-turn on the idea of increasing benefits payments by less than inflation, with many backbenchers irate at the prospect of a real-terms cut.

Former Tory chancellor Sajid Javid became the latest to intervene in the row, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that benefits “must” be raised in line with inflation rather than a lower rate of earnings.

Mr Javid also warned Mr Kwarteng that 23 November was too late to announce his fiscal plan and share OBR assessments. “I think the sooner the better, as far as the markets are concerned.”

It comes as the Bank of England announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying programme after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget – and the promise of huge, borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – sparked market turmoil.

The Bank said it will double the daily limit on its gilt-buying programme from £5bn to £10bn as it brings the scheme to an “orderly” close ahead of Friday’s cut-off.

But there have been fears there could be a return to pension fund woes when the scheme ends on 14 October.

Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel has warned that another round of market turmoil after the emergency bond-buying scheme stops on 14 October could spark Ms Truss’s removal and a general election.

“I think they will go down with the pound if we see the pound falling on 14 October … there won’t be anything else to do apart from having maybe a general election I think,” she told LBC.

Ms Truss is expected to launch a “charm offensive” this week by holding policy lunches with groups of MPs and addressing the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.

But backbenchers are not the only ones angry over benefits. Members of the cabinet are reportedly ready to press the PM on the issue of uprating benefits in line with inflation when they meet on Tuesday.

Ms Truss is “genuinely undecided” on the issue and will be “listening” to colleagues, Downing Street sources have said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss approval ratings now worse than Boris Johnson’s at height of Partygate scandal

Liz Truss’s approval ratings are now worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson’s ever were, plummeting even lower than his worst poll result during the height of the Partygate scandal.The disastrous polling by Opinium lands on the heels of chaotic and downbeat Conservative Party conference, which came just days after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to rescue UK pension funds and clear up the economic turmoil caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Carried out exactly a month since Ms Truss entered Downing Street, the polling found that Ms Truss’s popularity had plunged by 10 points in the space...
POLITICS
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police commissioners ‘given no detail’ of how 20% crime cut demanded by Truss and Braverman will work

Police and crime commissioners say they have been given no information on how the 20 per cent cut to murder and other crime types demanded by the prime minister and home secretary will work.Liz Truss proposed the targets in July during her successful Conservative Party leadership campaign, when police sources lambasted the plans as “incoherent”.The new home secretary, Suella Braverman, confirmed the government was pursuing the policy with a letter to all police forces in England and Wales last month.In her speech to the Conservative conference last week, she said: “The prime minister and I want to see homicide, serious...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU

Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Sarah Olney
Person
Mark Garnier
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Mel Stride
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Kwarteng insists mini-budget position has not changed despite U-turn speculation

Kwasi Kwarteng insisted “our position has not changed” as he faced pressure to abandon more elements of the mini-budget which has caused market turmoil.The Chancellor said he was “totally focused” on delivering the tax-cutting plans, which are aimed at increasing UK economic growth.Both Mr Kwarteng and Downing Street insisted there were no plans for further changes to the package but the financial markets appear to be expecting moves to ditch some of the tax cuts in order to demonstrate a commitment to balancing the books.Reports suggested talks are under way between No 10 and the Treasury on abandoning other elements...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Get a grip, Liz! Tory fury as Truss stumbles towards 'inevitable' U-turn on tax cuts with squirming Kwasi Kwarteng stranded in Washington while No10 rewrites his mini-Budget to appease mutinous MPs and markets

Liz Truss looks to be stumbling towards more U-turns on tax cuts tonight as she fights to save her premiership from mutinous MPs and markets. Officials are effectively rewriting the mini-Budget while Kwasi Kwarteng is in Washington at an IMF meeting, with claims that the PM's flagship vow to keep corporation tax low will be ditched.
WORLD
The Independent

Reforming heritage laws ‘not a priority’ amid calls to return Elgin Marbles

Calls to make it easier for UK museums to consider returning cultural objects have been rebuffed by the Government.Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot has also suggested reforming the 1983 National Heritage Act to give greater freedom for museums to dispose of objects in their collection and deal with restitution requests.As ⁦@UKHouseofLords⁩ prepares to debate ⁦@edvaizey⁩ motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned he will “unsettle the markets” unless he secures support from MPs for his economic policies.Senior Conservative MP Mel Stride cautioned Mr Kwarteng to reach out to members across the Commons to be “absolutely certain” he can get the measures approved or run the risk of further economic turmoil.Tory colleague Julian Smith, a former cabinet minister, also insisted the Government must not balance forthcoming tax cuts “on the back of the poorest people in our country”.Treasury minister Chris Philp declined to comment on whether the Government will increase benefits in line with inflation, but said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Bank Of England#Interest Rates#Uk#Treasury#Tory#Labour
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Expectations of imminent Truss U-turn on corporation tax

Liz Truss was today accused of leading the government into “utter chaos” as rumours swirled around Westminster of a further U-turn on her mini-Budget package – with a backtrack on corporation tax looking increasingly likely.The prime minister last month cancelled a planned rise in the tax on company profits from 19p to 25p, but reports in The Sun and newswire Bloomberg today suggested this could be fully or partially ditched in response to intense pressure from markets and angry Conservative MPs.The reports followed The Independent’s revelation earlier this week that officials at 10 Downing Street were going through chancellor Kwasi...
POLITICS
BBC

Changing PM would be disastrously bad idea, says foreign secretary

Getting rid of Liz Truss would be a "disastrously bad idea", the foreign secretary has said, as he defended the prime minister's economic plans. James Cleverly said the PM - who has been in office for 37 days - would stick to her plans despite Tory unrest over tax cuts.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Business
BBC

Sir David Amess: Commons Speaker pays tribute to murdered MP

Parliament has paid tribute to the "diligent" MP Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was Conservative MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, expressed his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ditching Truss would be ‘disastrously bad idea’, says ally Cleverly

Allies of Liz Truss have rallied round the Prime Minister after she came under intense pressure from her own MPs to abandon her economic plan following a market backlash to the measures.The Tory leader endured a bruising appearance with her backbenchers on Wednesday evening but her supporters insisted her tax-cutting, pro-growth agenda must be allowed to progress.With Ms Truss’s leadership already being questioned after little more than a month in the job, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a change at the top of the party would be a “disastrously bad idea”.At a stormy meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: PM will admit plan to boost economy will cause ‘disruption’

Liz Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.On Wednesday, in her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.She will defend her “new approach” by saying it will “grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice” and “unleash the full potential of our great country”.It will be seen as her attempt to boost the Tories’ ailing morale, after chancellor...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: The Truss rollercoaster is taking the Tories on a wild ride

I’m tempted to say I’m genuinely unclear. Liz Truss is adamant she intends to press ahead with her tax cuts, without cutting public spending, but many assumed the mega reaction in the markets to the mini-Budget had made quite plain that this isn’t possible.So now we’re all confused, herself included (although when she said she was “genuinely unclear” at Prime Minister’s Questions, she was of course referring to Labour’s stance on energy bill subsidies).The Truss rollercoaster has been on quite a journey since she emerged as the Conservative leadership favourite during that scorching summer long ago, when the notion...
WORLD
The Independent

FTSE 100 recovers ground amid mini-budget U-turn speculation

It has been a rollercoaster session for the FTSE 100 which hit its lowest point in 19 months on Thursday.The city’s top index plunged after new data revealing that the US inflation rate surpassed market expectations in August.It dropped to a low of 6,708 in early afternoon, beating the most recent low in March this year around the time that Russia invaded Ukraine.But by the end of the day, it had clawed back some of its earlier losses, despite the Chancellor shutting down speculation that he could U-turn on his controversial fiscal policies.It closed 24.12 points higher, or 0.35%, at...
STOCKS
The Independent

Ross backed by minister for calling out Sturgeon over ‘detest’ remarks

The Scottish Conservative leader was “absolutely right” to call out Nicola Sturgeon for insulting remarks about the Tories, a UK Government minister has said.In the Commons, Douglas Ross claimed the First Minister had insulted “hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters” when she said she “detests” the Tories during a broadcast interview.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack agreed with him, and said Mr Ross was “absolutely right to call it out”.Mr Ross said: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that language is also really important and when the First Minster said that she detests the Tories – and the cheers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss’s ‘reassurance week’ is not reassuring anyone

“This is reassurance week,” one ally of Liz Truss told me. There’s one problem: the financial markets, Conservative MPs and in turn, the public are far from reassured, despite the government’s more conciliatory tone.Last month’s mini-Budget already seems like a long time ago but it continues to haunt Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. They are struggling to repair their own damage, and convince the markets, Tory MPs and voters that they genuinely believe in fiscal responsibility (and are not just mouthing the words).Their new, friendly mask cannot hide their true instincts, which were displayed in full technicolour in the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Liz Truss must act’: Politicians from all parties back our campaign to expand free school meals

Top politicians from all parties have backed The Independent’s Feed the Future campaign to extend free school meals to all children in poverty and end the hunger crisis they face.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereLondon mayor Sadiq Khan is among the senior figures pledging support for our joint campaign with the Food Foundation and a coalition of campaigning organisations calling on Liz Truss to extend free school meals to all children in England living in households on universal credit.The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and senior Labour and Conservative MPs also backed the call...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

879K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy