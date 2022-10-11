ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps drop into the 40s overnight, pleasant Tuesday ahead

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see pleasant weather over the next few days, but temperatures will be colder in the overnight hours.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the next chance for rain will be on Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Temperatures drop into mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs rise into the low-70s. Overnight lows dip into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Starts off sunny, clouds increase by the afternoon. Daytime highs around 72 degrees. Overnight lows around 53 degrees.

THURSDAY: Rain expected in the forecast. Possibility of thunderstorms by the afternoon with heavy rain conditions. Daytime highs around 72 degrees. Overnight lows around 58.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Temperatures slightly cooler in the upper-60s. Overnight lows around 56 degrees.

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Daytime highs around 66. Overnight lows around 47.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Overnight lows around 48.

