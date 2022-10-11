ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says ‘world is with us’ after Kyiv missile strikes

By Arpan Rai and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment.

At least 11 people were killed by Vladimir Putin ’s troops dropping missiles across the country, including Kyiv , on Monday.

In his daily address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.

The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.

“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.

“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic of terrorists. They wanted to instil more fear.”

Mr Zelensky also vowed that Ukraine will be rebuilt and that “restoration work is currently underway across the country”.

The airstrikes came after the Kerch Bridge, a vital supply line to troops fighting to hold on to territory in Ukraine’s south, was damaged in a blast.

Mr Putin called the incident an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine and warned that he will react “harshly” to future Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

