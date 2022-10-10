ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Just Stop Oil protesters blocking road to Buckingham Palace glue themselves to The Mall

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Mustafa Qadri
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yQqA_0iSwXq8200

Police have removed and arrested 25 Just Stop Oil protesters who had glued themselves to the road of The Mall outside of Buckingham Palace .

Specialist officers used debonding liquid in plastic syringes to free the protesters who had glued themselves to the ground or to each other.

The liquid was squirted into the activists’ hands, which allowed the police to separate them before they searched and detained the campaigners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RrzW_0iSwXq8200

The activists started sitting in the road at 8.45am on Monday wearing orange hi-vis jackets and holding Just Stop Oil banners, blocking traffic in both directions – with some of them glued together or to the Tarmac.

The disruption lasted for two hours and 15 minutes, with it taking police more than an hour to make an arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRR4k_0iSwXq8200

At least 40 police officers and 10 police vehicles were sent to the scene.

By 11.05am, the last of the protesters had been removed from the road and taken away in police vans. Officers at the scene said they had all been arrested.

The protesters, who travelled from Scotland, said they felt the need to act after the UK government gave its backing in September to an expansion of oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is expected to undertake a new round of oil and gas licensing this month.

Emma Brown, 31, one of the protesters arrested, said that the activists “would walk 500 miles” to “just stop oil”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAGxD_0iSwXq8200

She said: “We’ve come down because the government is pressing ahead with over 100 new fossil fuel licences.

“And that is literally a death sentence for all of us here and for all of you.

“So we can’t allow this to continue. We have to have a cut-off somewhere. We’ve seen the effects already on our doorstep. We’re seeing the effects all over the globe. And this madness has to stop.”

Before the arrests began, police officers and special liaison officers were talking to the protesters.

One police officer asked: “How long are you going to be here?” A protester replied: “Until we get a new government.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Pdva_0iSwXq8200

“The idea is to continue this until our demand is bet. We are going to be here every day for the rest of October,” Alex De Koning, 24, told The Independent.

“This is what is needed to make change. We cannot take this any more. This is how history happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0nQQ_0iSwXq8200

On seeing the police arrest his fellow campaigners, he said: “It’s a really sad thing to see the police carting away my friends like this. They don’t want to get arrested, I don’t want to get arrested.

“But unfortunately we’re in such a dire situation right now. 40C in London, wildfires in France being put out with liquid manure because they ran out of water, 27C in the North Pole – so hot you can take your jumper off in the North Pole. It’s terrifying.”

The protesters were still sitting on the road when the Changing of the Guard procession marched through The Mall.

While one taxi driver shouted profanities, telling the group to “get a real job”, another Scottish man on a bike shouted words of support. He said: “Go on the protesters, you’re doing great work. Stay strong.”

Just Stop Oil has said protesters would be campaigning every day outside of Downing Street for the whole of October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at National Gallery

Activists have thrown tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.Two women wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square at about 11am on Friday morning (14 October) and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before glueing their hands to the wall.The painting, which has an estimated value of £72.5m and is made from oil on canvas, is protected by a glass cover.One of the activists, Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice?“Are you...
PROTESTS
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Oil And Gas#Protest#Mall
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy