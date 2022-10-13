ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

About 40 school bus routes to be partially restored amid driver shortage in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIMFD_0iSnWUNI00

About 40 school bus routes to be partially restored amid driver shortage in Anne Arundel County 00:37

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Schools have been hurt with bus driver shortages .

However, the district announced Tuesday that about 40 bus routes will get partial restoration beginning Monday, Oct. 17.

Superintendent Mark Bedell announced a plan that would get more buses back on track .

Bedell said about 40 schools buses will be extending routes for high school or middle school, so they will be in service for other schools in the mornings and afternoons.

Those buses will provide either morning service to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students.

"I fully realize this is not the total solution that our families—and we—want," Bedell said. "However, this will relieve at least some of the pressure on families who currently have to find ways to get their students both to and from school as we continue to work on other solutions."

Specific routes are being identified through a variety of factors that include the use of an equity lens aimed at identifying and eliminating negative barriers, whether an additional run will result in students getting to school on time or nearly on time, the volume of students expected to ride a bus, and the existing impact on a school that would be served by such an additional run.

Families will be notified of the final selection of routes.

As part of his announcement, Bedell also said the school system will look at changing route service to schools at the semester break to provide buses to students who may be without them for the first semester.

Bedell told the Board that the process of identifying the 40 routes has also resulted in service being restored to five routes that had previously been out of service.

Additionally, the school system is in the process of executing emergency procurements that will allow for additional passenger vans to be used to transport students. Such vans do not require drivers to have CDL licenses, as school buses do, but the hope is that drivers of these vans may be encouraged to pursue a CDL license.

Beginning Monday, October 17, the following routes will be operating:

Full service routes (morning and afternoon)

  • Chesapeake Bay Middle School Bus 294 (to be run by Bus 283)
  • Northeast Middle School Bus 242 (to be run by Bus 90)
  • Old Mill High School Bus 4 (to be run by Bus 7 and Bus 349)
  • Old Mill Middle School South Bus 183 (to be run by Bus 4, Bus 378, Bus 489, and Bus 657)
  • Shady Side Elementary School Bus 297 (to be run by Bus 37 and Bus 293)
  • South Shore Elementary School Bus 490 (to be run by Bus 378)
  • Tracey's Elementary School Bus 641 (to be run by Bus 41)

Morning only routes

  • Broadneck High School Bus 303 (to be run by Bus 231)
  • Central Middle School Bus 117 (to be run by Bus 144)
  • Meade Middle School Bus 333 (to be run by Bus 616)
  • Old Mill Middle School North Bus 110 (to be run by Bus 345)
  • Old Mill Middle School South Bus 25 (to be run by Bus 491)
  • Severn River Middle School Bus 387 (to be run by Bus 611)

Afternoon only routes

  • Broadneck High School Bus 238 (to be run by Bus 187)
  • Broadneck High School Bus 426 (to be run by Bus 337)
  • Folger McKinsey Elementary School Bus 124 (to be run by Bus 7)
  • Freetown Elementary School Bus 442 (to be run by Bus 147)
  • Germantown Elementary School Bus 42 (to be run by Bus 467)
  • Hebron-Harman Elementary School Bus 374 (to be run by Bus 43)
  • Jessup Elementary School Bus 333 (to be run by Bus 616)
  • Mayo Elementary School Bus 117 (to be run by Bus 144)
  • North County High School Bus 145 (to be run by Bus 125)
  • North County High School Bus 291 (to be run by Bus 203)
  • North County High School Bus 413 (to be run by Bus 147)
  • Ridgeway Elementary School Bus 110 (to be run by Bus 491)
  • Seven Oaks Elementary School Bus 372 (to be run by Bus 102)
  • Severn Elementary School Bus 230 (to be run by Bus 102)
  • Severn Elementary School Bus 446 (to be run by Bus 621)
  • South River High School Bus 117 (to be run by Bus 415)
  • Sunset Elementary School Bus 331 (to be run by Bus 284)
  • Windsor Farm Elementary School Bus 387 (to be run by Bus 611)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

37 bus routes restored for Anne Arundel County students

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of Anne Arundel County students finally got a bus ride to school Monday morning.The school district restored partial bus service for at least 37 routes."It becomes someone else's responsibility when, really, it's the county's," parent Jami Spoone said when asked about the bus issues in the district to start the school year. "We've got to figure out what we're doing. This is a mess. I should not have to have someone pick up my son every day."Those routes—because of bus driver shortages—have been out of service since the beginning of the school year, causing headaches for many...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie High School senior arrested with gun near school property, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie High School student who was allegedly found to be carrying a loaded gun following an investigation into a report of an armed person near the school on Monday, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m., police said.School resource officers say they found a 17-year-old boy in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find suspicious package in Druid Park prompting road closures

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a suspicious package found in Druid Hill Park, according to a release Sunday afternoon.Officers responded at 11:07 a.m.,  to the 3000 block of Swann Drive, where they found a suspicious item.Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department personnel have blocked off portions of the park and adjacent roadways, to include 1-83 during this investigation. Police ask that you please avoid these areas until further notice. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days

Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools hosts virtual town hall on safety efforts

TOWSON, Md. -- Baltimore County Public Schools held a pair of virtual town halls for families to discuss how safety is being ensured on school campuses and buses Thursday night.The meeting was held from 6 to 7 p.m. for elementary school families, and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for middle and high schools. Last month, loaded guns were recovered at Chesapeake High School in Essex and Randallstown High School. Videos online show fights at Lansdowne High School, Dulaney High School and Perry Hall High Schools.In the second meeting, one parent asked, "Why can't we put students who are disruptive in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

TikTok car theft challenge behind increased auto theft in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police are alerting residents to an uptick in automobile robberies.Criminals are targeting vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia.It's part of a national trend that started on social media.People are participating in a TikTok challenge that requires them to steal cars using objects that can often be found at home.Many modern cars have push-start buttons that turn on a vehicle but this trend specifically targets Hyundai and Kia cars made between 2011–2021.These cars are particularly vulnerable to theft because they can be rigged with a USB cord."You can basically use a USB cord that you can buy anywhere to start these cars after you remove the steering column," Howard County Police Department spokesman Seth Hoffman.In a statement to CBS News, Hyundai said that criminals are targeting its vehicles without engine immobilizers."[I]mmobilizers detect a computer chip on either a KEY OR FOB that allows the engine to start," according to the statement.Hyundai recently released a security kit that car owners can have installed at the dealership, Hoffman said.Additionally, car owners can purchase a steering wheel lock as well as park somewhere that requires security access.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Renovations planned for 5 Baltimore City high schools, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Five of the oldest high schools in Baltimore City will soon be getting a much needed 21st-century facelift. Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools officials announced a $400 million dollar plan for the state-of-the-art renovations, impacting 7,000 students at Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Frederick Douglass High School, Baltimore City College and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.Frederick Douglass High and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy will share a new building.Among the enhancements are new air conditioning systems, something Scott, a graduate of city schools, said is pivotal in ensuring students can obtain the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. "We believe that every young person deserves a school with state-of-the-art technology that provides classroom and learning spaces designed for a 21st-century education, and dare I say, where they have air conditioning and can and drink the water," he said.While these renovations take place, classes will be held at alternative sites known as swing space locations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Loaded gun recovered from student outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy

BALTIMORE -  A student at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded handgun on campus."It's gravely concerning" said neighbor Belle Beckham.City schools officials said they partnered with city police, and around noon, authorities recovered the gun outside the school in Harlem Park."They need to check all of the student cars that come here, check their lockers" said neighbor Beverly Stewart.Stewart said she watched from across the street as police flooded the school's parking lot and put the student in handcuffs."Somebody needs to do something about it, because too many kids are getting hurt and killed,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire

BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.  On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore seeks at least 1,000 election judges amid nationwide shortage

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is just weeks away from Election Day 2022.Mail-in ballots have been sent out and drop boxes are open statewide to accept them.In-person early voting begins across Maryland in 10 days.But there is still one hurdle on the horizon.Baltimore election officials need help recruiting judges.There's a shortage of them, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Election Director Armstead Jones.Now, Baltimore is short at least 1,000 election judges in the run-up to the big day."Normally, we use about 2,000-2,400 judges and we normally bring 150-200 judges downtown as substitutes," Jones said.People who volunteer to be election judges can earn anywhere from $200-$275.Also, anyone who works for the state and wants to volunteer to be an election judge will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service. Jones says that if they don't find enough judges, it will be up to the state to decide how to address that problem.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At least 57 ATM-related thefts reported in Baltimore City this year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they were investigating 57 ATM-related thefts in 2022 as of last week.There was another round of ATM thefts overnight, this time mainly targeting liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore. One store owner told WJZ he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store.Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, two men walked into Ham's Liquor Store on the 4900 block of Belair Road and carried it out. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Police museum in Pikesville

Hi Everyone!  Today we were hosted by the Maryland State Police not at their headquarters, but at an old stone building just adjacent to the Pikesville HQ. It is now home to what is in the very beginnings of becoming the "Maryland State Police Museum."The building is not as old as the MSP, now celebrating 101 years of protecting and helping the citizens of Maryland, but it is an "old school" flagstone design. Over the years it has been home to a lot of things, from a civic group meeting facility to a dance studio. But recently the building was purchased...
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Public workshops to help shape future of Baltimore County's Security Square Mall

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials hosted an open forum to meet with neighbors and get their ideas on how to redevelop Security Square Mall on Wednesday.The county's $20 million plan aims to pump new life into the shopping center."It would be nice to see something brand new for a change," neighborhood resident Brandon Biggs-Ward said.Kimberly Shorter says she's lived in the area for over 20 years. At one point, the mall was booming with business, she said."When I moved in, the mall was thriving," she said.But over the years, she watched the businesses shutter their doors and the options disappear."I've...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fundraiser helps steer SEED School of Maryland students toward success

BALTIMORE -- The SEED School of Maryland is getting ready to host the seventh annual HeBrOpen—a fundraiser for the school.The SEED School uses the money from the fundraiser to provide its students with experiences they might not otherwise have.That money supports the futures of students like Alberta Taylor, a rising senior at the SEED School of Maryland.She has always made sure that her grades were high."Once you go down a path, it's really hard to get back up, and I didn't want to allow that stuff, so I really paid attention to my studies," Taylor said.Taylor is one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy