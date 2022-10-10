ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending investigation into sexual abuse allegations

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole as the NHL investigates allegations of sexual abuse.

The team decided to suspend the 13-year NHL veteran after a Twitter user claimed that Cole groomed and sexually assaulted her for years , beginning when she was a minor in high school. The anonymous user also claimed Cole exploited his status as a professional athlete and allegedly sexually abused at least one other teenage girl.

“Ian felt emboldened to emotionally and sexually abuse me and other women because the NHL fosters a culture of misogyny,” she wrote. “The NHL needs to hold themselves and their players accountable for creating and enabling an environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior.”

The Lightning issued a statement saying they are aware of the allegations against Cole and are cooperating with the league on its investigation.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” The Lightning said. “While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation.”

The Lightning also said no members of their organization, including the players, will comment further at this time.

Earlier Sunday, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press that the league launched an investigation, and added they did not hear of the allegations until they surfaced on social media.

