WSYX ABC6
1 person killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a shooting Wednesday on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 810 Wedgewood Drive. One victim was taken to Doctors West Hospital where they died as a result...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dump trump collides with two cars in Pickaway Co., sending several to hospital
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a serious crash along Duvall Road in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about a crash involving multiple vehicles and a commercial truck. At least one person, according to sources on the scene, had to be cut from the wreckage and is in serious condition.
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
WSYX ABC6
Police search for suspect charged in shooting death of 15-year-old girl at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect involved in the deadly shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park earlier this week. Police have filed an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Roshawn S. Adkins Jr. He is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks on Monday.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for young suspects who stole woman's purse in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery in south Columbus on Monday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue just before 10 a.m. Police released photos of the suspects from a surveillance camera. At least two of the suspects are...
19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
WSYX ABC6
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
WSYX ABC6
Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
WSYX ABC6
13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Juvenile Arrested after School Threat
Fairfield – Sheriff in Fairfield County was called to the scene of a local school after threats were made. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date at 13:00 PM information was received by the School Resource Deputy of a threat to the school made via social media. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school to provide additional on-site security.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Police: Woman shot during argument at Whitehall Kroger parking lot
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman was shot during an argument in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehall on Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside the Kroger located at 3675 East Broad Street. The woman drove herself to the hospital after the shooting. She...
Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said.
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
