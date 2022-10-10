ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

WSYX ABC6

1 person killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a shooting Wednesday on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 810 Wedgewood Drive. One victim was taken to Doctors West Hospital where they died as a result...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Cars
Franklin County, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Cars
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
WHITEHALL, OH
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WSYX ABC6

13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Juvenile Arrested after School Threat

Fairfield – Sheriff in Fairfield County was called to the scene of a local school after threats were made. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date at 13:00 PM information was received by the School Resource Deputy of a threat to the school made via social media. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school to provide additional on-site security.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in University District library beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
PICKERINGTON, OH

