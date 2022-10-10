ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SARA rescuers in-training learn helicopter operations

By Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh9mG_0iSh29CZ00

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association spends thousands of hours on rescue missions each year—all volunteered hours.

Their training to become an “orange shirt” rescuer takes about one year of hands-on classes and exercises.

As the sun goes down, most people are driving home from work, but this group of electricians, nurses, teachers, marking managers—they’re volunteering their free time to become a certified rescuer.

“If you get into trouble and you need help, it's just such a luxury that we have to have people that would come and help you. I’d like to be a part of that,” said Rachelle Tomei.

Rachelle Tomei is a physician’s assistant during the day.

“I was in surgery all morning, operating on a young child, and then dropped them off in the ICU, rode my bike home and came here,” said Tomei.

Tomei wanted to combine her love for the wilderness and medicine in her spare time.

“I think all of us that have been out in the outdoors, know what that feels like when you feel like you're lost, and no one will ever find you again,” Tomei said.

Amy Mcpherson has been a rescuer with SARA for four years. She volunteers about 500 hours each year.

She said it’s not hard to recruit rescuers, but to retain them because of the time commitment outside of their jobs.

“Orange shirts are full rescuers and are fully qualified rescuers. That took me about a year to do. It took me three months of our initial training and then it took another nine months to complete my training,” said Mcpherson.

Helicopter operations filled one of the three times a week trainees meet in the beginning of their process.

While the job doesn’t come with a financial reward, Tomei and the other volunteers in the group said the reward of getting to help others in the community is enough.

“If I get to be a part of helping somebody, that would be great and it would make all of this worth it,” Tomei said.

——-
Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before coming to KGUN, Faith worked as a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and as a reporter and producer on the youth suicide documentary, "Life is..." on Arizona PBS.
Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Fire Department using thermal tech to help fight fires

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department is using thermal camera technology to help fight fires. Every crew that responds to a fire is equipped with these cameras which allow them to quickly locate hot spots and the source of the flames, even when the building is full of smoke. These cameras can also help firefighters navigate burning buildings, find victims and pets in danger, and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family

PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
gilbertsunnews.com

Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
GLENDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix churches being asked to step up, provide emergency shelters for homeless

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — There are a lot of people living on the street around downtown Phoenix. Brandon Gilmore is the senior pastor at the Central United Methodist Church. He says rising rent prices and inflation have led to a significant increase in Phoenix’s homeless population. “We’re seeing a lot of people on the verge of retirement, all of a sudden going into homelessness,” said Gilmore. “Losing homes and things through Covid, how Covid really affected people being on that margin.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment

Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant

Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said. The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuer#Volunteers#Youth Suicide#Sara
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
AZFamily

‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy