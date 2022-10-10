Read full article on original website
Third Thursday programs examine ghost sites, serve as fundraiser
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Museum and Historical Society holds several Third Thursday programs throughout the year. The 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 program is "Ghosts - Sites and Cemeteries" at the museum, 14 N. Main St. The Oct. 20 event is a trivia night at Belvoir Winery,...
Kearney school, fire districts strategic planning processes underway
KEARNEY — Stakeholders and residents in the Kearney School District and Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District are getting opportunities to share their thoughts with leaders on how both districts can grow as both the school and fire district have embarked on a strategic planning process. "The result of...
Kearney Holiday Giveaway needs sponsors, participating businesses
KEARNEY — The Shop Local Kearney Holiday Giveaway is a holiday shopping program sponsored by the Kearney Chamber of Commerce that encourages shopping in Kearney during November and December. “We hope to give away a total of $5,000 split into three cash prizes of $3,000, $1,000 and $500, but...
Eva Faye Denney
Eva Faye Denney, 92, of Smithville, MO passed away, October 5, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Friday, November 4th at the First Christian Church in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private Family Inurnment: Ridgely Cemetery. In lieu of...
Smithville's Wohlford, Hatcher qualify for state tournament
BELTON — Smithville headed south to Belton to compete in the Class 3 District 4 golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 10. The Warriors and seven other teams played at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course on a chilly morning that turned into a warm fall day. The top two teams...
Trial nears for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths
CLAY COUNTY — A trial date approaches for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters. Jenna M. Boedecker, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
